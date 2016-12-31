New Year’s Eve 2017: Where to Watch All the Fun and Festivities Live

Not going out this year? You can party along just fine with these 8 live options, available on both TV and streaming. From network specials to Netflix’s hilariously clever “live” offerings, we’ve got something for everyone in the family, confetti and funny hats not included.
Times Square New Year’s Eve Webcast
The webcast will feature live musical performances, hourly countdowns, behind-the-scenes stories and star-studded interviews as anticipation builds towards the midnight countdown and the famous Ball Drop.
Host: Jonathan Bennett, star of “Mean Girls” and host of “Cake Wars”
Location: Times Square
Guests: Gavin DeGraw, Rachel Platten, Silento
Start time: 6:00 PM ET, in tandem with the official Ball Raising
Where to watch: The show will be streamed live on multiple websites, starting at 5:55 PM ET, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2017 and TimesSquareBall.net.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest
The Geller siblings might not be in attendance this year, but Dick Clark’s signature show (hosted by Ryan Seacrest since 2006) is still the best known of the “rockin'” offerings. This year will include stops in Times Square, Hollywood and New Orleans, along with a number of musical performances and all kinds of the usual mirth.
Host: Ryan Seacrest
Location: Times Square and Billboard Hollywood Party, with a stop at the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans
Guests: Fergie, Jenny McCarthy, Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan and more
Start time: 8:00 PM ET and PT
Where to watch: Live on ABC, with streaming options available on ABC.go.com and ABC’s mobile app.
NBC
Seth Meyers’ New Year’s Eve Special
“Late Night” host Seth Meyers is getting his very own standalone special, care of a pre-recorded episode of his popular late night chat show, featuring fun guests (what wacky story will Jennifer Lawrence unveil in honor of the new year?) and musical performances (like Kelly Clarkson performing jams from “The Hamilton Mixtape”).
Host: Seth Meyers
Location: Rockefeller Center
Guests: Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leslie Jones, Kelly Clarkson
Start time: 10:00PM ET / PT
Where to watch: Live on NBC, with streaming options available on NBC.com/Live and NBC’s mobile app.
New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly
NBC’s relatively slim hour-long offering will cram in a number of musical performances, plenty of shots of the screaming throngs of Times Square attendees and the infamous Ball Drop. It’s the maximum of fun in the minimum of time.
Host: Carson Daly, co-hosted by Mel B
Location: Times Square
Guests: Alicia Keys, Pentatronix, Blake Shelton
Start time: 11:30PM ET
Where to watch: Live on NBC, with streaming options available on NBC.com/Live and NBC’s mobile app.
New Year’s Eve Live
Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin return to Times Square for their annual live show, complete with celebrity guests, performances and probably just tons of confetti.
Host: Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin
Location: Times Square
Guests: TBD
Start time: 8:00PM ET
Where to watch: CNN or Go.CNN.com
Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution
Mr. Worldwide returns to host Fox’s annual event for the fourth year running (wait, what?), featuring tons of musical performances, the refreshing Miami atmosphere and, we’re just guessing here, probably tons of very enviable sartorial choices.
Host: Pitbull
Location: Miami
Guests: Biz Markee, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tone Loc, Young MC, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah
Start time: 11:00 PM ET
Where to watch: Fox or the Fox mobile app
¡Feliz 2017!
Univision is not messing around this year, thanks to a massive 12-hour marathon to ring in the new year, including at least 6 hours of live coverage. The special kicks off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and will reportedly include a look back at 2016’s biggest stories, A-list talent and a ton of musical performances.
Location: Times Square, Disneyland, Disney World, Mexico City, Acapulco
Guests: Paty Cantú, Régulo Caro, Villa 5
Start time: 3:00 PM ET
Where to watch: Univision or Univision’s live streaming app, Univision Now
Netflix’s Own New Year’s Countdowns
While we’d never actively advocate for fooling your children into believing that New Year’s Eve has come and gone, Netflix is doing just that — again! — with their very clever pre-taped NYE countdowns hosted by the stars of some of their most beloved series. Pop these babies on, tuck your kiddos into bed and let the ball drop at, oh, like 7 PM or something. It’s been a long year.
Guests: The cast of shows like “Fuller House,” “Trollhunters” and “Chasing Cameron”
Start time: All pre-recorded and available now
Where to watch: Netflix!
