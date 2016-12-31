New Year’s Eve 2017: Where to Watch All the Fun and Festivities Live

Not going out? You can party along just fine with these 8 live options, available on both TV and streaming.

Not going out this year? You can party along just fine with these 8 live options, available on both TV and streaming. From network specials to Netflix’s hilariously clever “live” offerings, we’ve got something for everyone in the family, confetti and funny hats not included.

Take a peek!

READ MORE: ‘Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe’: Watch the ‘Black Mirror’ Creator’s Hour-Long Political Takedown

Times Square New Year’s Eve Webcast

The webcast will feature live musical performances, hourly countdowns, behind-the-scenes stories and star-studded interviews as anticipation builds towards the midnight countdown and the famous Ball Drop.

Host: Jonathan Bennett, star of “Mean Girls” and host of “Cake Wars”

Location: Times Square

Guests: Gavin DeGraw, Rachel Platten, Silento

Start time: 6:00 PM ET, in tandem with the official Ball Raising

Where to watch: The show will be streamed live on multiple websites, starting at 5:55 PM ET, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2017 and TimesSquareBall.net.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest

The Geller siblings might not be in attendance this year, but Dick Clark’s signature show (hosted by Ryan Seacrest since 2006) is still the best known of the “rockin'” offerings. This year will include stops in Times Square, Hollywood and New Orleans, along with a number of musical performances and all kinds of the usual mirth.

Host: Ryan Seacrest

Location: Times Square and Billboard Hollywood Party, with a stop at the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans

Guests: Fergie, Jenny McCarthy, Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan and more

Start time: 8:00 PM ET and PT

Where to watch: Live on ABC, with streaming options available on ABC.go.com and ABC’s mobile app.

NBC

Seth Meyers’ New Year’s Eve Special

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers is getting his very own standalone special, care of a pre-recorded episode of his popular late night chat show, featuring fun guests (what wacky story will Jennifer Lawrence unveil in honor of the new year?) and musical performances (like Kelly Clarkson performing jams from “The Hamilton Mixtape”).

Host: Seth Meyers

Location: Rockefeller Center

Guests: Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leslie Jones, Kelly Clarkson

Start time: 10:00PM ET / PT

Where to watch: Live on NBC, with streaming options available on NBC.com/Live and NBC’s mobile app.

New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly

NBC’s relatively slim hour-long offering will cram in a number of musical performances, plenty of shots of the screaming throngs of Times Square attendees and the infamous Ball Drop. It’s the maximum of fun in the minimum of time.

Host: Carson Daly, co-hosted by Mel B

Location: Times Square

Guests: Alicia Keys, Pentatronix, Blake Shelton

Start time: 11:30PM ET

Where to watch: Live on NBC, with streaming options available on NBC.com/Live and NBC’s mobile app.

New Year’s Eve Live

Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin return to Times Square for their annual live show, complete with celebrity guests, performances and probably just tons of confetti.

Host: Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin

Location: Times Square

Guests: TBD

Start time: 8:00PM ET

Where to watch: CNN or Go.CNN.com

Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution

Mr. Worldwide returns to host Fox’s annual event for the fourth year running (wait, what?), featuring tons of musical performances, the refreshing Miami atmosphere and, we’re just guessing here, probably tons of very enviable sartorial choices.

Host: Pitbull

Location: Miami

Guests: Biz Markee, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tone Loc, Young MC, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah

Start time: 11:00 PM ET

Where to watch: Fox or the Fox mobile app

¡Feliz 2017!

Univision is not messing around this year, thanks to a massive 12-hour marathon to ring in the new year, including at least 6 hours of live coverage. The special kicks off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and will reportedly include a look back at 2016’s biggest stories, A-list talent and a ton of musical performances.

Location: Times Square, Disneyland, Disney World, Mexico City, Acapulco

Guests: Paty Cantú, Régulo Caro, Villa 5

Start time: 3:00 PM ET

Where to watch: Univision or Univision’s live streaming app, Univision Now

Netflix’s Own New Year’s Countdowns

While we’d never actively advocate for fooling your children into believing that New Year’s Eve has come and gone, Netflix is doing just that — again! — with their very clever pre-taped NYE countdowns hosted by the stars of some of their most beloved series. Pop these babies on, tuck your kiddos into bed and let the ball drop at, oh, like 7 PM or something. It’s been a long year.

Guests: The cast of shows like “Fuller House,” “Trollhunters” and “Chasing Cameron”

Start time: All pre-recorded and available now

Where to watch: Netflix!

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.