‘Okja’ New Photos Introduce Lily Collin’s Character in Bong Joon-Ho Upcoming Film

The story follows a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful company from kidnapping her best friend, monster Okja.

Bong Joon-Ho would like to let people know that his upcoming film, “Okja,” is not exactly a monster movie. While it might feature a massive beast, “It’s a very shy and introverted animal. It’s a unique animal that we’ve not seen before,” the director tells Entertainment Weekly.

The “Snowpiercer” helmer shared a handful of new photos from his upcoming adventure film, which feature Lily Collins as her character Red, running onto the streets of Manhattan, and a storyboard image of the sequence. Click here to see the photos.

“Red is part of a group of animal rights activists that figure into the story,” Joon-ho reveals. “On Wall Street, it’s the heart of capitalism. On the surface is a story about an animal, but it’s essentially a story about capitalism.”

“Okja,” co-written by Joon-Ho and Jon Ronson, tells the story of Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun), a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful company from kidnapping her best friend, monster Okja. The director previously stated that the storyline captures the “warm friendship between a country girl and a brute with stories.”

The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Giancarlo Esposito and Steven Yeun.

“Okja” will be released globally on Netflix in 2017, as well as have a limited day and date theatrical release in the US.

