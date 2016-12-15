Back to IndieWire

Oscar Predictions 2017: Best Original Screenplay

"Moonlight" and "Loving" moving to Adapted open up the Original Screenplay race. (Updated January 8, 2017.)

Dec 14, 2016 7:14 pm

“Manchester by the Sea”

The moves of “Moonlight” and “Loving” to Adapted Screenplay open up two valuable slots in the Original Screenplay category, allowing Kenneth Lonergan’s New England family saga “Manchester by the Sea” and Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood musical reboot “La La Land” more room to breathe against their competitors. Both landed WGA nominations.

Also landing a WGA nod was Taylor Sheridan for his Texas western “Hell or High Water.” Possibly moving into the fray could be writer-director Mike Mills’ “20th Century Women” and WGA ineligible scripts for “Zootopia,”  “The Lobster” and hilarious German Oscar entry “Toni Erdmann,” among others.

The films are listed alphabetically.

Frontrunners
“20th Century Women” (Mike Mills)
“Hell or High Water” (Taylor Sheridan)
“La La Land” (Damien Chazelle)
“Manchester by the Sea” (Kenneth Lonergan)
“Zootopia” (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Phil Johnson, Jennifer Lee, Rich Moore, Jim Reardon, Josie Trinidad)

Contenders
“Jackie” (Noah Oppenheim)
“The Lobster” (Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos)
“Toni Erdmann” (Maren Ade)

Long Shots
“Captain Fantastic” (Matt Ross)
“Florence Foster Jenkins” (Nicholas Martin)

 

Comments

Christian

This is such a tricky field after the Loving and Moonlight moves. La La Land, Manchester, Hell or High Water, and The Lobster feel safe, but lord knows who the fifth spot will go to. Zootopia missing precursors and PGA which animated films typically need to make above-the-line fields does not seem promising. I think it’s between Jackie – which could be carried by the Portman/tech traction and Noah’s industry connections – or Toni Erdmann, which is a FLF frontrunner. Maybe an I, Daniel Blake surprise.

Reply
    Christian

    Also, I’m pretty sure 20th Century Women is as good as dead after the last couple of days.

    Reply

