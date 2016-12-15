Oscar Predictions 2017: Best Original Screenplay

"Moonlight" and "Loving" moving to Adapted open up the Original Screenplay race. (Updated January 8, 2017.)

The moves of “Moonlight” and “Loving” to Adapted Screenplay open up two valuable slots in the Original Screenplay category, allowing Kenneth Lonergan’s New England family saga “Manchester by the Sea” and Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood musical reboot “La La Land” more room to breathe against their competitors. Both landed WGA nominations.

Also landing a WGA nod was Taylor Sheridan for his Texas western “Hell or High Water.” Possibly moving into the fray could be writer-director Mike Mills’ “20th Century Women” and WGA ineligible scripts for “Zootopia,” “The Lobster” and hilarious German Oscar entry “Toni Erdmann,” among others.

The films are listed alphabetically.

Frontrunners

“20th Century Women” (Mike Mills)

“Hell or High Water” (Taylor Sheridan)

“La La Land” (Damien Chazelle)

“Manchester by the Sea” (Kenneth Lonergan)

“Zootopia” (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Phil Johnson, Jennifer Lee, Rich Moore, Jim Reardon, Josie Trinidad)

Contenders

“Jackie” (Noah Oppenheim)

“The Lobster” (Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos)

“Toni Erdmann” (Maren Ade)

Long Shots

“Captain Fantastic” (Matt Ross)

“Florence Foster Jenkins” (Nicholas Martin)