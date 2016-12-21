Oscars 2017: 336 Films Eligible For Best Picture

The nominees will be announced on January 24.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that 336 feature films are eligible in the Best Picture category for the 89th annual Oscars, including “Arrival,” “American Honey,” “Certain Women” and “La La Land.”

The Best Picture list grew from last year’s 305 movies in contention. There were 323 films eligible in 2014 and 289 in 2013. The most recent award went to Tom McCarthy’s “Spotlight,” which centered on a group of real journalists who investigated the Catholic church’s hiding of molestation scandals.

To be eligible for the 89th Academy Awards consideration, feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by midnight, December 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days. They must also have a running time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format.

The final nominees will be announced on January 24. The Oscars will take place February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

