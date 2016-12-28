‘Our Souls at Night’ First Look: Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Canoodle in Netflix Romance

The film follows two neighbors who establish a connection in their twilight years.

Over the years, Robert Redford and Jane Fonda have co-starred together in three films — Arthur Penn’s “The Chase,” about a prison break in a small Southern town, the 1967 film adaptation of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” and finally Sydney Pollack’s “The Electric Horseman.” Now, the two reunite in the film “Our Souls at Night,” based on Kent Haruf’s novel by the same name.

Set in Colorado, the film follows widow Addie Moore (Fonda) who pays an unexpected visit to her neighbor, the widower Louis Waters (Redford). Despite being neighbors for years, the two have had little contact, but now that their children live far away and they’re all alone, both decide to establish a connection and make most of the time they have left. The film was adapted for the screen by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (“The Fault in Our Stars”), and co-stars stars Bruce Dern (“Nebraska”), Judy Greer (“Jurassic World”), Matthias Schoenaerts (“The Danish Girl”) and Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies”). Catch a first look at the film with the photo above, featuring Redford and Fonda canoodling in public.

The film is directed by Ritesh Batra. He previously directed “The Lunchbox,” about Mumbai’s famously efficient lunchbox delivery system and a romance that arises between a young housewife and an older man in his twilight years. Batra also directed the upcoming film “The Sense of Ending,” due out in theaters on March 10 from CBS Films and Lionsgate.

“Our Souls at Night” will premiere on Netflix in 2017.

