‘Panique’ Exclusive Trailer: Julien Duvivier’s Long-Unseen 1947 Film Receives New Restoration — Watch

The film will play at the Film Forum in New York for a special two-week engagement beginning January 20.

The New York Film Festival’s diverse slate of programming included a Revivals slate, a series of the latest restoration and re-releases of essential cinematic classics. Some of the films included Robert Bresson’s final film “L’Argent,” Edward Yang’s second feature “Taipei Story” and Julien Duvivier’s long-unseen postwar film “Panique,” which will have a two-week run at the Film Forum this January. Watch an exclusive trailer for the restoration below.

READ MORE: ‘The Lion in Winter’ Restoration Trailer: Anthony Harvey’s Beloved Adaptation Gets 4K Freshening — Watch

An adaptation of Georges Simenon’s “Mr. Hire’s Engagement,” the film follows Monsieur Hire (Michel Simon), a reviled, aloof voyeur who’s framed for murder by the very girl (Viviane Romance) whom he adores. It was Duvivier’s first film in France after his stint working Hollywood during World War II, and though it was criticized at the time for its bleakness, it’s wow widely considered the finest Simenon adaptation. Film critic Pauline Kael describes it as a “near-perfect piece of film craftsmanship.”

In his lifetime, Duvivier directed over 70 films, including “La Bandera,” “Pépé le Moko,” the 1948 adaptation of “Anna Karenina” starring Vivian Leigh and “Deadlier Than Male.” He died in a car accident in October, 1966.

READ MORE: ‘Marseille Trilogy’ Exclusive Poster Premiere: Marcel Pagnol’s Saga Returns in Brand New 4K Restoration

“Panique” will play exclusively at Film Forum in New York City from January 20 through February 2. For showtimes, visit the Film Forum website.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.