‘Paris 05:59 Theo & Hugo’ NSFW Trailer: Berlinale Winner Puts An Erotic Spin On ‘Before Sunrise’

Jacques Martineau and Olivier Ducastel's Parisian romance won the Audience Award at this year's Berlin Film Festival Teddy Awards.

The romantic two-hander has become a genre in and of itself thanks to such great films as “Before Sunrise” and “Weekend” (even the Obamas got their own version in this year’s “Southside With You”), but few ever dare to hit the erotic limits of Jacques Martineau and Olivier Ducastel’s “Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo.” Winner of the Audience Award at the Berlin Film Festival Teddy Awards earlier this year, the film is told in real time and evolves from a 20-minute orgy into a sweet duet between two Frenchmen who have fallen in love at first sight.

The official synopsis reads: “Theo and Hugo encounter each other in a sex club, where their overwhelming desire creates an unexpected intimacy. Leaving the club they drift down the deserted streets of nocturnal Paris, but reality suddenly confronts them in an unexpected way. Do they want to know more about each other? Can their trust be rewarded? Will love come with the dawn of a new day?”

Martineau and Ducastel are the acclaimed filmmaking duo behind titles like “Family Tree,” “Adventures of Felix” and “The Perfect Guy,” the latter two of which also found great success at the Berlin Film Festival. Their new film stars Geoffrey Couët, François Nambot and Georges Daaboul and opens in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco on January 27, courtesy of Wolfe Releasing.

Watch the NSFW trailer below.

