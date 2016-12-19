‘Patriots Day’ Sweepstakes: Enter To Win Film Poster Signed By Mark Wahlberg

Three IndieWire readers have the chance to win a "Patriots Day" movie poster signed by star Mark Wahlberg.

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg have become the go-to duo for bringing true stories of American heroism to the big screen. They’ve depicted harrowing true stories in films like “Lone Survivor” and “Deepwater Horizon,” and they’re back at it again with “Patriots Day” this Christmas. The true story of the Boston Marathon Bombing and the manhunt for the two suspects, the drama co-stars John Goodman, Michelle Monaghan and Kevin Bacon.

READ MORE: ‘Patriots Day’ Review: Boston Marathon Bombing Drama is Part Unabashed Tribute, Part Urban Warfare Tale

In celebration of the film’s upcoming limited release this Friday, IndieWire is giving three readers the chance to win an exclusive “Patriots Day” film poster signed by Mark Wahlberg. From now until Thursday, December 20 at 1pmET, readers can enter the sweepstakes using the registration form below. All that’s required is your name, valid email address and follows on our primary social media accounts. Three winners will be selected on December 20 around 3pmET. Enter to win below.

“Patriots Day” opens in select New York, Los Angeles and Boston theaters Friday, December 21. The film expands nationwide

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.