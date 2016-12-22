Penske Media Corporation Promotes Stacey Farish to Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager of Deadline, TVLine and GoldDerby

Farish currently serves as Publisher of Deadline.

Penske Media Corporation has promoted Stacey Farish to Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager of Deadline, TVLine, and GoldDerby. Her new duties with PMC will encompass all revenue and business operations for the three outlets.

Prior to joining PMC as Deadline’s publisher in 2014, Farish’s experience included roles at ABC, ClearChannel, and Tribune.

READ MORE: ‘Foods That Inspire Me’: Filmmakers Share Favorite Snacks With IndieWire and FilmStruck

“Stacey is one of the most tenacious sellers in the organization, and has proven to be a great team builder and tremendous brand advocate in the marketplace,” said PMC CEO Jay Penske. “We are looking forward to having her continue the success at each of these growing brands.”

Since Farish began her tenure, Deadline has seen +30% annual revenue growth. Her expanded role will see Farish driving revenue across all platforms, overseeing marketing and creative efforts, collaborating on the PR, social and traffic strategies, and taking on P&L responsibility.

READ MORE: Gianfranco Rosi Interview: The ‘Fire at Sea’ Director Discusses His Oscar-Shortlisted Documentary

“I’m thrilled to continue my work with PMC’s must-read brands,” Farish said. “Alongside the best editorial staffs in the business, I look forward to continuing to provide the best advertising platforms for Entertainment brands and brands looking to reach the most voracious entertainment consumers available.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.