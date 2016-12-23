Peter Berg Reveals How He Discovered Donald Trump’s Presidential Potential on a Commercial Set

Like most encounters with future presidents, it revolved around Oreos.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, “Patriots Day” director Peter Berg explains how, unlike most, he saw Donald Trump’s rise coming years ago. Though he clarifies that he “wasn’t a big supporter of Trump,” the director says he had a sense of what the president-elect might amount to while directing him in a commercial for Golden Double Stuf Oreos (of course that’s what it was for).

“We had this giant gold fake set that we built that was like an office fit for a Saudi sheik or something,” says Berg of the shoot. “Trump came in and the whole day, between setups, he just made deals, ran calls. And I noted how great of a communicator he was. He communicated with every crew member, every kid, the Manning brothers, the clients. Then when I saw how he destroyed guys like Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush [in the Republican primaries], everybody thought it was a joke and I was like, ‘This is not a joke.'”

“Patriots Day,” a dramatization of the Boston Marathon bombing that stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan, is in theaters now. Read Berg’s full interview here.

