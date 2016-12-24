Priyanka Chopra on Being an Actress: ‘Being Objectified is Part of My Job’

The "Quantico" star says she's not offended by being called a sex symbol.

“Quantico” star Priyanka Chopra doesn’t mind being considered a sex symbol, in fact, the actress thinks it’s part of her job to be objectified. The “Baywatch” villain spoke with Cosmopolitan.com about her role in the upcoming movie and her role as an ambassador for Pantene.

Chopra was asked during the interview if she was “proud” to be considered a sex symbol, since the original “Baywatch” show was known for being famously sexy.

“Yes, being objectified is part of my job. I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol, because I’m an actress and it’s the nature of what I do,” she replied.

READ MORE: ‘Baywatch’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron Hit the Waves for Big Screen Adapation

While Chopra doesn’t mind being praised for her looks, she stated that it’s not something that she strives for.

“I don’t think being a sex symbol is something you want to aim for,” she added. “Of course you want to be hot, but that’s not all you want to stand for.”

The actress can currently be seen in the second season of “Quantico.” She’ll also star alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in “Baywatch,” out May 26, 2017. Watch the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.