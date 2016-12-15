‘Brooklyn/Alaska’ Follows New York Teenagers Discovering the Northern Wilderness

"We witness the natural world transform these young men as they overcome the physical and mental challenges of the great outdoors 5,000 miles from home."

Brooklyn/Alaska

Logline: Three teenage boys from Brooklyn embark on an unlikely adventure through the Alaskan wilderness.



Elevator Pitch:



“Brooklyn/Alaska” is a coming-of-age tale joining teenage boys from Brooklyn, New York on a once-in-a-lifetime trip through the remote Alaskan wilderness. We witness the natural world transform these young men as they overcome the physical and mental challenges of the great outdoors 5,000 miles from home. For a brief moment, the pressures of life — family drama, fear of violence on and off the streets — are swept away. “Brooklyn/Alaska” examines the environmental injustices preventing young black men in inner-city America from accessing the natural world and the positive impact this exposure has on all aspects of their lives.

Production Team:

Erica Sterne, Director and Producer

Fletcher Wolfe, Cinematographer

Nicole Vaskell and Aaron Naar, Editorial Consultants and Co-Producers

Paul Brill, Composer

Jack Gorelick, Executive Producer

About the Film:



When I learned about The Brooklyn To Alaska Project, a non-profit that brings city kids out to Alaska each summer, I knew the journey would make for an epic, exciting film. But, after a year of filming with the trip participants and their families, it’s clear that Alaska is just the framework for a more intimate story about growing up in today’s America told from underrepresented points of view. Right now, America needs young African American men depicted in the media as the dynamic dreamers, leaders and outdoorsmen they are and not as statistics or callous stereotypes.

Current Status: This film is 75% shot. We are fundraising for more followup filming and post. We are still looking for an Editor! Donate/Contact here.

