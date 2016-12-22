‘Clara’s Ghost’ Mixes an Entertainment Family’s History with an Old-Fashioned Connecticut Haunting

"An ode to moms who make sacrifices for their loved ones, ask nothing in return, but don't get the recognition they are owed."

Clara’s Ghost

Logline: Set over the course of a single evening at the Reynolds’ Family home in suburban Connecticut, “Clara’s Ghost” tells the story of Clara Reynolds who, fed up with constant ribbing from her self-centered showbiz family, finds solace in and guidance from the supernatural force she believes is haunting her.



Elevator Pitch:



A middle-aged homemaker contending for attention within her ego-obsessed, show-biz family struggles to maintain her grasp on reality. This film explores the toxic side effects of the entertainment industry set against the backdrop of a classic New England ghost story. Starring the Elliotts in all lead roles, and to be shot at their home in Connecticut, “Clara’s Ghost” offers fictionalized but personal insight into one of America’s favorite comedy dynasties. Written by Bridey Elliott, this film is an ode to moms who make sacrifices for their loved ones, ask nothing in return, but don’t get the recognition they are owed.

Production Team:

Writer/Director – Bridey Elliott

Producer – Sarah Winshall

Composer – Stella Mozgawa

“Clara” – Paula Elliott

“Ted” – Chris Elliott

“Julie” – Abby Elliott

“Riley” – Bridey Elliott

About the Film:



This film is about family, about our capacity to love and understand each other while reconciling the inevitable alienation that sets in as families grow up. My parents are empty nesters now, my sister is starting her own family, and me, I’m not there yet, but I do have a cat. The goal of casting my family and filming at our house is to bring you into the fold. I want you to feel like you are really hanging out with us, experiencing the comfortable claustrophobia intrinsic in being a member of the Elliott’s, the Reynold’s, or any family really.

Current Status: We are in development, 6 days into our Kickstarter for seed money.



