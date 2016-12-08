Avenging the Past with the Help of Strangers in Neo-Noir ‘Door County’

Here’s your daily dose of an indie film, web series, TV pilot, what-have-you in progress, as presented by the creators themselves. At the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.
Logline: A neo-noir film with mythological undertones, about a young woman who searches for her father’s murderer with the help of a mysterious man from the distant past.
Elevator Pitch:
It’s about corruption, vice, and loyalty to family. It is also a film immersed in the culture of Chicago: hot dog stands, bowling alleys, summertime trips to Wisconsin. With a femme fatale who loves to sip Green River and listen to REO Speedwagon while she drives down Western in her ’71 Torino.
Production Team:
Writer/Producer/Director: Vincent Labriola
Producer: William S. Goldstein
DP: Kyle Probst
Editor: Adam Biedermann
Production Designer: Michelle Waring
About the Film:
“Door County” is both an exciting reinvention of the neo-noir genre, and proof that ambitious, independent filmmaking can succeed in Chicago. My filmmaking team and I are dedicated towards building long, rewarding careers here in Chicago, producing films like “Door County” that mesh the exciting storytelling traditions of New Hollywood with the plainspoken cultural ethic of the Midwest. I was born and raised here, inspired by the films of Hughes, Ramis, and Zemeckis. They set the standard, and I’m aiming to put my name next to theirs.
“Make no little plans,” as Chicagoans say.
Current Status: Fundraising initial development funds.
