Avenging the Past with the Help of Strangers in Neo-Noir ‘Door County’

"Immersed in the culture of Chicago: hot dog stands, bowling alleys, summertime trips to Wisconsin."

Dec 8, 2016 11:17 am

Door County

Logline: A neo-noir film with mythological undertones, about a young woman who searches for her father’s murderer with the help of a mysterious man from the distant past.

Elevator Pitch:

It’s about corruption, vice, and loyalty to family. It is also a film immersed in the culture of Chicago: hot dog stands, bowling alleys, summertime trips to Wisconsin. With a femme fatale who loves to sip Green River and listen to REO Speedwagon while she drives down Western in her ’71 Torino.

Production Team:

Writer/Producer/Director: Vincent Labriola
Producer: William S. Goldstein
DP: Kyle Probst
Editor: Adam Biedermann
Production Designer: Michelle Waring

About the Film:

“Door County” is both an exciting reinvention of the neo-noir genre, and proof that ambitious, independent filmmaking can succeed in Chicago. My filmmaking team and I are dedicated towards building long, rewarding careers here in Chicago, producing films like “Door County” that mesh the exciting storytelling traditions of New Hollywood with the plainspoken cultural ethic of the Midwest. I was born and raised here, inspired by the films of Hughes, Ramis, and Zemeckis. They set the standard, and I’m aiming to put my name next to theirs.

“Make no little plans,” as Chicagoans say.

Current Status: Fundraising initial development funds.

Comments

Tony P

I want to see this!!!! Sounds Awesome!

Reply
Jackson Bruce

this sh*t is str8 FIRE

Reply
Brennen

Looks amazing! I really hope this gets funded.

Reply
Nancy O

I’m hooked after a few minutes of preview – can’t wait to see the rest of the movie! Love the Chicago scenery.

Reply
CB

Intriguing to the point where I want to see more. Please make more!

Reply
Rachel

Wow, I definitely want to see more of this. Love my hometown!

Reply
Tiara Pienkos

Love the setting, saw Labriola’s film in the Chicago Film Festival…. Very talented!! I’d watch anything he made.

Reply
PJ

This is the start of something big. Great to support!

Reply
Steve

The juxtaposition of the narrarator’s voice to the action on screen is haunting. I need to know what happens! Hope Door County gets funded and into theaters. I’ve already donated, but I’ll toss another $12 for an hour and a half more of this, please.

Reply
Cal

Departures is great! A fascinating view of what will become a terrific feature film. Love it, and know the find raiser will be a success!

Reply
MrN

MrN

Reply

