‘Foreign Lovers’ Captures the Aftermath of a Fateful NYC Encounter

"A colorful dreamlike meditation on love and life in the digital world."

Foreign Lovers

Logline: A lonely New Yorker serendipitously meets a mysterious foreigner and sparks ignite.



Elevator Pitch:



“Foreign Lovers” is a passion project inspired by true events. An LGBT romantic dramedy where two strangers from different parts of the world serendipitously collide and share an organic connection. Sparks ensue and inspire changes within. Along the way we meet a palette of wild characters that you only encounter in New York. A colorful dreamlike meditation on love and life in the digital world.

Production Team:

Timothy Ryan Hickernell – Writer/Director/Actor (“Till We Meet Again” and the upcoming Indian feature “Omerta,” playing Daniel Pearl)

Eunah-Lee – Cinematographer

Jalila Bell – Producer

Cast

Lucio Nieto

Elly Han

Mariel Matero

Joshua Cruz

Joshua Warr

About the Film:



I was coming off a career enhancing experience and then was suddenly unemployed, un-inspired, and spending most of my time in solitude. I was seeking affection from strangers on apps. The winter blues. When no one could see this dance show I had been dying to see I took myself out. A beautiful Italian dancer captured my attention during the performance. Serendipitously our paths crossed at a bar down the street just as I was leaving. A two day love affair ensued. Then and there I had been awoken. I knew I found my story.

Current Status: Pre Production. Fundraising! Shooting second week in January.



