‘Tina and the Gucci Flip Flop’ Wants to Bring a Viral Twitter Story to Life

Tina and the Gucci Flip Flop

Logline: A woman finds herself trapped in the closet when her lover’s lover comes home.



Elevator Pitch:



“Tina and The Gucci Flip Flop” follows a woman named Tina, who finds herself trapped in the closet when her lover’s lover comes home. It’s a tale of betrayal, cheating, sexuality, closet hiding, and big, wet farts. It’s based on the twitter story of the same name, that sent me from 8,000 followers, to 25,000 overnight on twitter, helped me become verified, win Project Greenlight, and ultimately, become a fellow of the Sundance Labs. Simply put, it made me into the storyteller I am today.

Production Team:

Executive Producers:

Seth Gordon (“Horrible Bosses,” “The King of Kong,” “Identity Thief”)

Will Packer (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Ride Along,” “Stomp The Yard”)

Dana Delany (“Desperate Housewives,” “Hand of God,” “Fly Away Home”)

Producers:

Jenna Cavelle (“Paya,” “Blood Heist”)

Christina Cannarella

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS

Jennifer Weiner (New York Times Bestseller, NYT Opinions Writer)

Anne Sweeney (Board of Directors Netflix, Former Disney ABC Television Group, Fox Film, TV & Sports)

Director:

Xavier Burgin (“Olde E,” “On Time,” “A Black Twitter Date”)

DP:

Mario Rodriguez (“Olde E,” “On Time”)

Graphic Artist:

Celia Moscote

About the Film:



I’ve done a lot of twitter stories, but Tina & The Gucci Flip Flop is my favorite. It’s also the one my audience knows me for, so I want to be able to make a film I know I’ll love and my audience has shown they’ll watch. More importantly, I use my platform to speak on race, gender, and sexuality issues, and Tina is a story allowing me to explore each of those things with a tinge of comedy. It’s just a near & dear story, something that matters to me on the micro and macro of my life.

Current Status: Fundraising.



