‘We Believe in Dinosaurs’ Tracks the Making and Marketing of a Giant Noah’s Ark Rebuild

"[It] tells the story of the unsettling and uniquely American conflict between science and religion."

Here’s your daily dose of an indie film, web series, TV pilot, what-have-you in progress, as presented by the creators themselves. At the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.

In the meantime: Is this a project you’d want to see? Tell us in the comments.

We Believe in Dinosaurs

Logline: Shot over the course of three years, “We Believe In Dinosaurs” follows the re-building of Noah’s Ark from blueprints to opening day and tells the story of the unsettling and uniquely American conflict between science and religion.



Elevator Pitch:



This past summer in Williamstown, Kentucky, The Ark Encounter, a “life-size” reproduction of Noah’s Ark, opened to the public.

Shot over the course of 3 years, “We Believe in Dinosaurs” follows the Ark Encounter from its groundbreaking to its opening day; from the designing and building of the Ark, to growing protests from scientists, Freethinkers, and even a Kentucky pastor.

Production Team:

Monica Ross – Co-founder of 137 Films and producer/director.

Clayton Brown – Co-founder of 137 Films and producer/director.

Morgan Spurlock – Co-Producer of “We Believe in Dinosaurs.”

About the Film:



In recent years, believing has not been enough for creationists. Determined to prove that the Bible is historically and scientifically accurate, they have begun building museums based on creation science. Their goal is to debunk evolution and to do that they are starting to think big. A comparison of 34 industrialized countries finds that the United States ranks near the bottom when it comes to public acceptance of evolution.

As creationism moves into the White House, it remains one of the most polarizing forces in the United States. That is why this film is so important right now.

Current Status: Post-Production.



Got a project that you’d like to be featured? Submit to Project of the Day!