"Rectify" is getting ready to wrap, and that's just the reason you need to finally start watching.

SundanceTV’s first original series is coming to an end this Wednesday, and a nation mourns. Well, a nation of critics, to be specific. It seems like every critic in the world (or, almost every critic) has been backing Ray McKinnon’s meditative drama since the start, but the viewership has remained relatively small in comparison to its universal praise.

SundanceTV has done everything and then some to grow its viewership, but we’re guessing a few of you just haven’t gotten started yet. Well, now’s your chance. With the series finale set for Wednesday, December 14, now is the perfect time to start watching “Rectify.” Otherwise, it may just slip by you, and that’s simply not a route you want to take.

To help get you over the hump and start bingeing, IndieWire’s Very Good TV Podcast hosted a special episode dedicated to one of this decade’s best shows. TV Critic Ben Travers makes the case, in every way imaginable, for watching a show you may keep putting off. Here are a few of the reasons, in written form, below.

1. Abigail Spencer

The star of “Timeless” — and former featured player in “Mad Men,” “True Detective,” “Burning Love” and more — has done the best work of her impressive career on “Rectify.” Don’t let it slip by unappreciated.

2. Understanding Americans — All Americans

When asked what he hoped people would take away from his series when it was all said and done, creator Ray McKinnon said, “I think we live in a world where we tend to put people in boxes. We’re not looking at each other’s humanity enough. And ‘Rectify,’ hopefully, has allowed people to look at a group of small town people in a more complex way than they’re often portrayed.” In times like these, such perspective seems all the more valuable.

3. It Was Inspired By “Mad Men”

If you liked Matthew Weiner’s award-winning series “Mad Men,” then you’ve got all the motivation you need to give “Rectify” a serious shot. “When ‘Mad Men’ first came out, it was a show that allowed you to sit there and observe as opposed to being dictated to,” McKinnon once said. “That kind of meditative quality you’re talking about, I liked it on ‘Mad Men.’ When I saw that show I thought maybe there would be a place for this show.”

4. Clayne Crawford

By now, much of America has fallen in love with Crawford on “Lethal Weapon.” With about 7 million viewers per week, the Fox cop comedy is pulling in nearly 50 times the viewers of “Rectify,” so you’d have to imagine at least half of those devotees would want to sample Crawford in anothe role. So go ahead! Just flip on your Netflix and see his impressive arc on “Rectify”!

5. It’s Really Funny — No, Really. It Is!

I’m not going to make a list of all the funny moments within “Rectify,” but you’ve got to believe that they are there. From Amantha’s contentious wit to Daniel’s dry sense of humor (that he often needs to confirm), “Rectify” isn’t a meditation on doom and gloom. It embraces all aspects of life, including the fun stuff.

6. It’s still in your Netflix queue, right now, waiting for you.

Like with many “important” shows and movies, many viewers have likely added “Rectify” to their queues without ever trying it out. We’re kind of betting on that idea for this entire argument to hold water, so don’t let us down: Use the fact that it’s ending this week as the reason to finally start it.

7. It’s the best show on TV.

Seriously: It’s the best show on TV right now. It’s on so many critics’ “Best Of” lists. It really is that good. You just have to let it wash over you.

