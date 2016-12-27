’Rick and Morty’ Season Three Sneak Peek: Watch this Cool Storyboard and Voice Actor Video

Watch Rick and Morty come to a profound realization about their interdimensional adventures.

The last episode of “Rick and Morty,” Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s animated series about the adventures of alcoholic mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his nebbishy grandson Morty, aired on Adult Swim in October, 2015. Since then, the cast has improvised a mini-episode and Roiland and company storyboarded a word-for-word recreation of a colorful court case, but now there’s a sneak peek of the third season finally available. It’s only storyboards, but it features Rick pulling Morty off on another adventure, their escape from certain death at the nick of time and then both coming to a profound realization about the dangers of their line of work. Watch it below.

“Rick and Morty” first premiered in December of 2013 and has since aired two seasons on Adult Swim. It stars co-creator Justin Roiland (“Adventure Time”), Chris Parnell (“30 Rock”), Spencer Grammer (“Greek”) and Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs”). It’s executive produced by Dan Harmon, best known as the creator and showrunner of the NBC cult sitcom “Community.” The series was nominated for an Annie Award for Best General Audience Animated TV/Broadcast Production in 2015.

Adult Swim renewed “Rick and Morty” for a 14-episode third season in August of 2015. No premiere date has been set.

