Ricky Harris, ‘Heat’ and ‘Dope’ Actor, Dies at 54

Harris died after suffering a heart attack.

Comedian and actor Ricky Harris died on Monday, December 26, after suffering a heart attack, according to his manager Cindy Ambers. He was 54.

Best known for his roles in “Heat” and “Dope,” he was born January 26, 1962 and raised in Long Beach. He first made a name for himself as a performer on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and became known for his racy stand-up comedy.

Harris made his acting debut in the 1993 film starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, “Poetic Justice,” and then went on to have roles in the TV series “Moesha,” “Murder Was The Case,” “Bones” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” He was also known as Malvo in Chris Rocks’ “Everybody Hates Chris.” He mostly recently completed work on the action thriller “Check Point,” out January 20.

During his career he collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Dr. Dre on hip-hop records. His voice can be heard on Snoops’ “W-Balls” and Cube’s “Turn Off the Radio.”

READ MORE: Carrie Fisher, Who Played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars,’ Dies at 60

Upon hearing the news of his death, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer and many other artists expressed their condolences on social media.

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my note 🙏🏾 A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:19pm PST

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016

Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude https://t.co/XPUQqx5sia — CedricTheEntertainer (@CedEntertainer) December 27, 2016

Comedian, actor Ricky Harris from 'Everybody Hates Chris' dies https://t.co/RGrBuXHwOV via @USATODAY – rest with the lord! #rickyharris — Sheryl Underwood (@sherylunderwood) December 27, 2016

Prayers up for the family and friends of my OG #rickyharris who did all the interludes on my 1st album #thisishowwedoit. This one stings. — Montell Jordan (@montelljordan) December 27, 2016

RickyHARRIS got 1st light from @icecube @SIRJINX & US doin voices on AmerikkasMostWanted. We were all in resPEct to his ability. Tough year — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 27, 2016

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.