Ricky Harris, ‘Heat’ and ‘Dope’ Actor, Dies at 54

Comedian and actor Ricky Harris died on Monday, December 26, after suffering a heart attack, according to his manager Cindy Ambers. He was 54.
Best known for his roles in “Heat” and “Dope,” he was born January 26, 1962 and raised in Long Beach. He first made a name for himself as a performer on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and became known for his racy stand-up comedy.
Harris made his acting debut in the 1993 film starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, “Poetic Justice,” and then went on to have roles in the TV series “Moesha,” “Murder Was The Case,” “Bones” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” He was also known as Malvo in Chris Rocks’ “Everybody Hates Chris.” He mostly recently completed work on the action thriller “Check Point,” out January 20.
During his career he collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Dr. Dre on hip-hop records. His voice can be heard on Snoops’ “W-Balls” and Cube’s “Turn Off the Radio.”
Upon hearing the news of his death, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer and many other artists expressed their condolences on social media.
