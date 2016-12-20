‘Rogue One’: Dermot Mulroney Played Cello for Michael Giacchino’s Score

The actor, who is a professional cellist, has also played the instrument on the "Mission: Impossible III” and "Star Trek Into the Darkness" score.

For those who have watched “Mozart in the Jungle” you’ve probably seen Dermot Mulroney as world-renowned cello soloist Andrew Walsh. The actor, known for such films and series as “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Shameless” and “The Wedding Date,” really is a professional musician who picked up the cello at the age of seven.

As his acting career took off, music was put to the side until he became an established actor. Now, Mulroney’s most recent work as a cellist is being part of Michael Giacchino’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” score, where he held the 11th seat in the cello section, according to the Los Angeles Times.

READ MORE: ‘Mozart in the Jungle’ Season 3 Trailer: Gael García Bernal and Lola Kirke Return To The Orchestra

Mulroney and Giacchino first met at the premiere of the 2005 rom-com “The Family Stone,” which Mulroney starred and Giacchino scored. After talking about music, the composer invited him to be part of the “Mission: Impossible III” score, and has played on almost every one of his movie scores since, including “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “Star Trek Into the Darkness.”

“Obviously, I knew about orchestras, I knew how to play in one, I knew about scoring orchestras,” he told the LA Times. “But then when I start doing it, it really became a different perspective for me and such a source of pride — but pride related to the fact that I’m included in an exclusive group of musicians … really just towering talent. I’m more of a journeyman player.”

READ MORE: ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Soundtrack: Listen to Michael Giacchino’s Score

As a teenager Mulroney played in the National Symphony Orchestra and won solo competitions, as well as performed with the Northwest University orchestra while he was in college. Overtime he would slowly return back to music and his cello, like in the 1991 film “Samantha” and his role in Season 2 and 3 of “Mozart in the Jungle.”

For now, Mulroney can be seen in the CBS series “Pure Genius” and in the upcoming crime drama “Sleepless,” starring Jamie Foxx.

Listen to the “Rogue One” score below.



Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.