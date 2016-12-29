Ryan Gosling to Star in Neil Armstrong Biopic ‘First Man’ for ‘La La Land’ Director Damien Chazelle

If casting news imitates reality, the actor playing Buzz Aldrin will be named next.

Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle aren’t done collaborating. The “La La Land” star and director, respectively, will next partner on a biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong based on James Hansen’s biography “First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong.” Josh Singer, who won an Academy Award for co-writing “Spotlight,” is penning the script.

“First Man” is said to follow Armstrong between the years of 1961 and 1969, when he became the first man to walk on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission, with a focus on the human cost that went into making NASA and the country’s dreams a reality. If casting announcements imitate reality, the actor playing Buzz Aldrin will be named next.

“La La Land,” which co-stars Emma Stone, opened to highly favorable reviews last month and won Best Picture from the New York Film Critics Circle. It’s currently up for seven Golden Globes, including prizes for Chazelle’s direction and Gosling’s lead performance. “First Man” is tentatively slated to go into production next year.

