Samuel L. Jackson on 2016’s ‘Oscar Bait’ Movies: ‘Manchester By the Sea’ Is ‘Not an Inclusive Film’

Samuel L. Jackson has never been one to mince words, a reputation he lived up to during an appearance at the Dubai International Film Festival late last week. While accepting his Lifetime Achievement Awards, Jackson shared his thoughts on a number of “Oscar bait” movies and the “politics” of awards season. “The movies they choose to say are amazing and great, you know — ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ oh my god, you must see it, it’s an amazing film!’” he said. “But, ehh, I guess it is — to somebody.”
“It’s not an inclusive film, you know what I mean?” Jackson added. “Manchester” takes place in Massachusetts and stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler and Lucas Hedges. Still, it wasn’t the only autumnal offering the actor spoke of: “I’m sure that ‘Moonlight’ will be thought of the same way. They’ll say, ‘Well, that’s a black movie. Where are the white people?’ We’ll say the same thing about ‘Manchester by the Sea.'”
“There are all these ‘Oscar bait’ movies. I was looking at the trailer for this Will Smith movie the other day and I’m like, really?” he said of the upcoming “Collateral Beauty,” which also stars Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton and Keira Knightley. “It’s another one of those, ‘Oh my God, life is so wonderful, take time to sniff the roses.'” Read his full comments at TheWrap.
Comments
First of all, I disagree with the sentiment of Mr. Jackson here. As a Latino, I did not feel excluded by the powerful “Manchester By The Sea” because my race didn’t happen to be represented in this story. I think his claim is a bit ridiculous and denigrates a really well written and bravely acted film. Secondly, this article is turns an off-hand statement and makes it seem more intense, it into click-bait. Personally, I stand with Samuel L. Jackson in the demand for more inclusive stories and casting. BUT: “Manchester” is a marvelous film as it is and had integrity – let’s not gang up on the few good artists we have… Lonergan is NOT the problem.
OK, as much as I agree that there’s nothing exclusive about Manchester by the Sea, let’s be honest and refrain from assigning “braveness” to the actors. They are excellent actors, but in what way are they fundamentally brave?
Far more refreshing? Denzel Washington’s comments about ‘Fences.” When asked about the story and who can relate to it, he essentially said, everyone … no matter their race. He’s right, of course.
“Manchester By The Sea” is a film about loss and survival. What ethnicity or race does that not include?
He’s certainly not wrong about Collateral Beauty, at least. That movie is complete and utter tripe. Knew it from the get-go, especially with the first trailer, and had to cackle at anyone who predicted it for any kind of awards this season.
Not only is samuel jackson correct about the un inclusivity of manchester i also believe it will strike its deepest chord with those who understand new england from exoetience.