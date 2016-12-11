Samuel L. Jackson on 2016’s ‘Oscar Bait’ Movies: ‘Manchester By the Sea’ Is ‘Not an Inclusive Film’

The actor shares his thoughts on "Moonlight" and "Collateral Beauty" as well.

Samuel L. Jackson has never been one to mince words, a reputation he lived up to during an appearance at the Dubai International Film Festival late last week. While accepting his Lifetime Achievement Awards, Jackson shared his thoughts on a number of “Oscar bait” movies and the “politics” of awards season. “The movies they choose to say are amazing and great, you know — ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ oh my god, you must see it, it’s an amazing film!’” he said. “But, ehh, I guess it is — to somebody.”

“It’s not an inclusive film, you know what I mean?” Jackson added. “Manchester” takes place in Massachusetts and stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler and Lucas Hedges. Still, it wasn’t the only autumnal offering the actor spoke of: “I’m sure that ‘Moonlight’ will be thought of the same way. They’ll say, ‘Well, that’s a black movie. Where are the white people?’ We’ll say the same thing about ‘Manchester by the Sea.'”

“There are all these ‘Oscar bait’ movies. I was looking at the trailer for this Will Smith movie the other day and I’m like, really?” he said of the upcoming “Collateral Beauty,” which also stars Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton and Keira Knightley. “It’s another one of those, ‘Oh my God, life is so wonderful, take time to sniff the roses.'” Read his full comments at TheWrap.

