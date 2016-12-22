‘Saturday Night Live’ Video Shows the Quick Change From Cold Open to the Monologue Set

It's not as easy as it looks.

“Saturday Night Live” actors and guests may give it their all to achieve great comedic performances, but it’s really the crew that puts the whole show together. “SNL” gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the unseen two-minute set change that went down during the opening credits of the December 16 episode to transform the show’s set from the cold open to Casey Affleck’s monologue stage.

The video begins with Alec Baldwin, John Goodman and Beck Bennett doing their opening sketch and saying “Live from New York, it’s ‘Saturday night!’” The video then goes into what could be the show’s most hectic and anxiety-filled scene change, since they don’t have a commercial break or pre-recorded segment to give them extra time, just the opening credits sequence.

The video demonstrates how the crew go all in and take the set apart, piece-by-piece, running back and forth, taking props and dismantling the walls. Throughout the process the producers keep calling out how much time is left on the clock and the crew keeps on shuffling back and forth. Oh the anxiety!

Of course, these professionals know what they’re doing and get the set changed just in time for Affleck to open the doors and walk down to do his monologue. Check out the video below.

