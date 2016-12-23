IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 129) – Final Thoughts on 2016 at the Movies

In our last movie podcast of the year, we dig through some holiday options, debate "Rogue One" and assess the odds of "A Man Called Ove" to win the foreign language Oscar.

The year is nearly over, but Oscar season has a long way to go. Just this week, we received the shortlist for makeup and hairstyling — a list that opens up more conversations about the state of the race than some people may realize. For instance, if you haven’t been paying attention to a movie called “A Man Called Ove” (above), now’s a good time to start.

In other news, reports of Casey Affleck’s history with a sexual harassment case have resurfaced just as his awards campaign has gained momentum. These topics provide the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, in which Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also debate “Rogue One” and other movies vying for attention over the holidays. Plus: What we hope to see happen in 2017.

Screen Talk will go on hiatus next week and resume in January. Happy new year to all our listeners!

Listen to the full episode above.

This week’s episode is sponsored by “O.J.: Made in America.” Screen Talk theme song written by Keegan DeWitt.