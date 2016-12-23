Seth Meyers Reflects on This Crazy Year, and How He’s Gearing Up for 2017 – IndieWire’s TURN IT ON Podcast

Meyers on how "Late Night" found its groove in 2016. Plus: Comedian W. Kamau Bell on how TV covers the KKK, and comedy's role in tackling politics.

Seth Meyers found his late night voice in 2016. The NBC star revamped his show a bit to focus more on the news of the day at the top of his telecast, and given that this was a presidential election year, there was no shortage of headlines to tackle.

As Meyers evolved “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” he moved from a traditional monologue to an open where he sits behind his desk and riffs on the day’s headlines. His “Closer Look” segments have become more frequent, as he takes deep dives into major topics. And his writers and staff have also become more visible parts of his show, such as Amber Ruffin.

One of Meyers’ biggest moments was his opening the day after the election.

On Dec. 31, Meyers will host a New Year’s Eve special, airing at 10 p.m. ET, with guests including Jennifer Lawrence (“Passengers”), Arnold Schwarzenegger (“The New Celebrity Apprentice”), Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”), a performance by Kelly Clarkson and more.

We spoke to Meyers about all of that, and he’s gearing up for a busy 2017, as President-Elect Trump promises plenty of material for the forseeable future.

Also in this episode, we talk to comedian W. Kamau Bell about television’s focus on white supremacist groups like the KKK, and the debate over whether TV is normalizing such groups. Plus look at the new shows coming to TV as the year ends.

