Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings Release ‘Please Come Home For Christmas’ Claymation Video — Watch

The song is off the group's 2015 album "It's a Holiday Soul Party."

Last month, soul singer Sharon Jones, the front-woman for the group The Dap-Kings, died at the age of 60 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The singer sang and toured up until the very end, including releasing a Christmas album last year entitled “It’s a Holiday Soul Party.” Now, the group has posthumously released a Claymation-animated music video for “Please Come Home For Christmas,” produced and directed by Alex Howard and David Hatter. Watch the video below.

Earlier this year, the documentary “Miss Sharon Jones!”, which chronicled the year after Jones was first diagnosed with cancer, received a theatrical release after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Directed by Barbara Kopple (“Harlan County, USA”), the film received mostly positive reviews. IndieWire’s own Kate Erbland described it as a “documentary crowdpleaser” and opined that “the film isn’t about Sharon Jones having cancer, it’s about Sharon Jones.”

The Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings formed in 1996 when Jones was 40 years old. The group released seven studio albums over their entire career. Their 2014 album “Give the People What They Want” received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.

“Miss Sharon Jones!” is currently available on DVD, VOD and Digital, courtesy of Starz Digital Media.

