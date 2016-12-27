‘Ocean Waves’ Sweepstakes: Enter To Win Studio Ghibli Prize Pack

The 1993 Studio Ghibli drama is coming to U.S. theaters for the very first time, and we're celebrating with an awesome giveaway.

As Studio Ghibli fans continue to anticipate the official theatrical release of “The Red Turtle” (Sony Picture Classics opens the film in select theaters January 20), GKIDS is about to make the wait a whole lot easier. Starting tomorrow, December 28, the distributor is releasing the company’s 1993 drama “Ocean Waves” in U.S. theaters for the very first time, and IndieWire is celebrating by giving one reader the chance to win a Studio Ghibli prize pack.

Directed by Tomomi Mochizuki, “Ocean Waves” tells the story of two friends, Taku and Yutaka, who head back to school for what they believe will be another uneventful year. But their relationship is tested by the arrival Rikako, a beautiful new transfer student from Tokyo.

The prize pack includes:

“Only Yesterday” DVD



“When Marnie Was There” DVD



“When Marnie Was There” Mini Poster



“Ocean Waves” Poster

