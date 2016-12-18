TCM Remembers 2016: A Look Back at Those We Lost This Year

Take a moment to gaze at the stars who left us.

2016 has seen more than its fair share of celebrity deaths, with every aspect of culture impacted: music (Prince, David Bowie), sports (Muhammad Ali), politics (John Glenn) and too many others to count. That includes movies, of course, and Turner Classic Movies has released its annual “TCM Remembers” video to commemorate the silver-screen stars who’ve left us this year. One sincerely hopes that no one else joins their ranks over the next two weeks.

As classy and respectful as ever, the four-minute tribute features a bevy of talent: Abe Vigoda, Doris Roberts, Alan Rickman, Bill Henderson, Jacques Rivette, Abbas Kiarostami, Lita Baron, Andrzej Wajda, Michael Cimino, Bill Nunn, Gene Wilder and the gone-much-too-soon Anton Yelchin, among many others.

Honoring Wilder in particular, it closes with audio of an exchange from “Blazing Saddles”: “Where you headed, cowboy?” Wilder’s character asks Cleavon Little’s. “Nowhere special,” responds Little. “Nowhere special. I always wanted to go there.”

