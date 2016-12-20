‘The Bad Kids’ Exclusive Clip: Sundance Documentary Follows Struggling Students at a Mojave Desert High School

The film will open in limited release on Friday, December 23.

At a Mojave Desert high school, a group of committed teachers and a principal leave no struggling student behind. The new documentary “The Bad Kids” follows a group of students and faculty at the continuation school Black Rock High School as they contend with daily frustrations on the road to a more fulfilling life. The film follows three students: Joey, an aspiring musician with a drug-addicted mother; Lee, a young father balancing his own education with parental responsibilities and Jennifer, an abuse survivor. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

READ MORE: Meet the ‘Bad Kids’ About to Take Sundance By Storm in Exclusive Poster

The film is directed by Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe. The two have directed two prior feature-length documentaries: The first is the 2002 film “Lost in La Mancha,” about director Terry Gilliam’s doomed attempt to get his version of “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” off the ground; and the second is “Brothers of the Head,” about a music promoter who plucks two Siamese twins from obscurity and grooms them into rock ‘n’ roll stars.

READ MORE: FilmRise Acquires Worldwide Rights to Sundance Documentary ‘The Bad Kids’

“The Bad Kids” first premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It later screened at the True/False Film Festival and the Hot Docs International Film Festival. It will open in limited release on Friday, December 23, courtesy of FilmRise.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.