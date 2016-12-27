‘The Expanse’ Season 2 Trailer: The Sci-fi Conspiracy Series Returns for an All New Mission on Syfy

The two-episode season premiere will air on Wednesday, February 1 with limited commercials.

The Syfy original series “The Expanse” wrapped up its first season this past February, and now a second season will soon be upon us. Set in a future where humanity colonized the Solar System, the series follows a United Nations executive (Shohreh Aghdashloo), a police detective (Thomas Jane), a ship officer (Steven Strait) and his crew as they unravel a conspiracy that threatens the fate of their system. The series co-stars Cas Anvar (“Argo”), Dominique Tipper (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”), Wes Chatham (“In the Valley of Elah”), Florence Faivre (“The Following”) and Shawn Doyle (“Fargo”). Watch a trailer for the new season below.

The series is developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, best known for contributing to the screenplays for “Children of Men,” for which they were nominated for an Oscar, and Marvel’s “Iron Man.” It’s based on the original book series by James S. A. Corey, a pen name used by collaborators Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. The series has so far produced six main novels and five shorter works; there are three more novels and two more novellas in the works.

“The Expanse” will return for a two-episode season premiere on Wednesday, February 1, presented with limited commercials, only on Syfy. The first season is available to stream on Amazon Prime, and available for purchase on iTunes and YouTube.

