‘The Grand Tour’ Special Trailer: The Former ‘Top Gear’ Gang Embarks On a Namibian Adventure

The first part of the special will premiere on Friday, December 30, and the second part on Saturday, December 31, only on Amazon.

After hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May left the popular BBC series “Top Gear” in 2015, fans of the series were devastated. That is until the trio joined back up again for “The Grand Tour,” a spiritual successor to the series streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime. The series premiered on November 18 and new episodes of the series stream on Amazon weekly. In the days following its initial premiere, the pilot became Amazon’s most watched premiere episode.

READ MORE: ‘The Grand Tour’ Review: Jeremy Clarkson Recreates ‘Top Gear’ in America, Because This Is Where Disgraced Reality Stars Thrive

Now, Amazon has released the trailer for the series’ two-part special “The Beach (Buggy) Boys,” filmed in Namibia. The trailer shows the trio abandon their standard traveling tent and attempt to to prove “Grand Tour” producer Andy Wilman wrong when he declares that beach buggies are terrible. The trio saddle up three examples built to their own specifications and set off on an epic road trip adventure across the deserts of Namibia. Watch the trailer for the episode below.

READ MORE: ‘The Grand Tour’ Races Towards Amazon Instant Video With New Trailer — Watch

The first part of “The Beach (Buggy) Boys” will be available on Friday, December 30, and the second part will be available on Saturday, December 31. New episodes will return January 6. For more information, follow “The Grand Tour” on Facebook, on Twitter and on the official Amazon page.

The guys are off on an epic Namibian adventure. Watch part 1 of #TheGrandTour special on 30th December & part 2 on the 31st. pic.twitter.com/stufmb4cCD — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) December 26, 2016

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.