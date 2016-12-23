‘The Jinx’: Robert Durst Agreed to Miniseries Because ‘I Was on Meth the Whole Time’

The real estate heir is currently serving a seven-year federal prison term.

Robert Durst, the subject of HBO’s miniseries “The Jinx,” is currently serving a seven-year federal prison term for illegally carrying a .38-caliber revolver at the time of his April arrest. Then last month in court he pleased not guilty to the murder of Susan Berman, even after he said off camera during an episode that he “killed ‘em all, of course.”

Now, in new court papers obtained last week by the Los Angeles Times, the real estate heir told prosecutors last year that he was high on methamphetamine during interviews he gave for the HBO miniseries.

“I was on meth, I was on meth the whole time … it should have been obvious,” Durst revealed. “I think the reason I did it had to be because I was swooped, speeding.”

According to People, Durst’s lawyer, Attorney Dick DeGuerin, said that the statement about his meth use was improperly obtained and that “prosecutors interviewed Durst without his lawyers present, and the interview should therefore be ruled inadmissible at his upcoming murder trial.” He also added that he felt this was an effort by the prosecution “to influence the jury pool.”

“The Jinx” was released in February of 2015 and investigated the unsolved murder of Berman and the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen Durst. The day before the finale aired, he was arrested on first-degree murder charges.

According to DeGuerin, Durst’s murder trial will begin in 2017. He had a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, December 21 in Los Angeles and a preliminary examination of the evidence in the case must happen no sooner than February 15.

