’The Lost City of Z’ Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Chases Adventure in James Gray’s Latest

In 2013, James Gray’s film “The Immigrant” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was then unceremoniously dumped in theaters by The Weinstein Company a year later, albeit to mostly positive reception. Now, Gray has returned with a new film “The Lost City of Z,” about British explorer Percy Fawcett (played by Charlie Hunnam) who, in 1925, disappeared with his son in the Amazon while looking for an ancient lost city. Based on David Grann’s 2009 book by the same name, Gray describes the film as David Lean, but with a “slightly more hallucinogenic feel. Because [the protagonist] went to the jungle and sorta went mad.” Watch a trailer for the film below.

The film premiered as the closing night film at the New York Film Festival in October. It co-stars Robert Pattinson (“Cosmopolis”), Sienna Miller (“Mississippi Grind”) and Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”). It’s produced by Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B Entertainment.

This will be Gray’s six feature film. He previously wrote and directed “Little Odessa,” for which he won the Silver Lion at the 1994 Venice Film Festival, “The Yards,” “We Own The Night” and “Two Lovers.”

“The Lost City of Z” will open on April 21, courtesy of Amazon Studios and Bleecker Street.

