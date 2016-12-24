‘The Santa Clause’ Recut as a Horror Movie Is a Chilling Yuletide Treat – Watch

Tim Allen suffers from a mental breakdown, which causes turmoil amongst his family.

Tim Allen’s 1994 film “The Santa Clause” is a Christmas classic that tells the story of how after a man accidentally kills Santa on Christmas Eve, he magically transforms into Saint Nick to take his place. The comedy is one that the whole family can enjoy, but now a YouTube user, Aceinyourface, has recut the movie into a horror film. The result is a chilling yuletide treat!

The new version’s plot is described as, “Tim Allen’s mental breakdown brings him to believe he is the real Santa Claus. His madness persuades his son Charlie which causes turmoil amongst the family.”

The minute-and-a-half clip begins with eerie and suspenseful music and then cuts to Allen talking to a school administrator who tells him he must tell his son that he’s not Santa Claus. We then see more clips of Allen peeking into his family’s home from the outside, his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd) disappearing and his mom calling the police and looking for him. The video ends with Allen, dressed as Santa, being interrogated.

The score that accompanies the video intensifies the story and adds a hair-raising tone to the film that previously wasn’t there. Oh, the power of music!

Check out the video below.

