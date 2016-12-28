‘The Walking Dead,’ Super Bowl, Oscars, Olympics Lead the Top-Rated Telecasts of 2016

Sports ruled the year, as the Super Bowl, NBA Finals and World Series led this year's ranker. Multiple episodes of "The Walking Dead," "Empire," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Game of Thrones" also made the cut.

Veteran hits like “The Walking Dead” and “Empire” may be experiencing ratings declines, but make no mistake: Negan and Cookie are still monsters.

All 16 of “The Walking Dead” episodes that aired in 2016 made it on to the list of the most-watched telecasts of 2016 among adults 18-49 (the demographic still preferred by advertisers). No other TV show can boast that stat. “The Big Bang Theory” landed 14 episodes on the list, while “Empire” had 10 and “Game of Thrones” had three.

Sports telecasts dominated the list – no surprise, given some of this year’s thrilling championship series. As always, the Super Bowl was by far the most-watched program of the year in all of TV, as Denver’s win over Carolina – quarterback Peyton Manning’s finale – averaged 112,576,000 total viewers.

But right behind it, the history-making Game 7 of this year’s World Series, featuring the Chicago Cubs breaking their curse and winning their first championship in over a century, averaged 40,267,000 viewers.

Nielsen noted that the World Series and Olympics haven’t cracked the top 10 in recent years, but NBC’s coverage of the Summer Games in Rio also dominated this year’s list.

Other entertainment shows making the list: The return of “The X-Files,” which aired after Fox’s coverage of the NFC championship game; and the post-Super Bowl episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Here’s our ratings roundup of the year’s most-watched telecasts, according to different broadcast and cable measurements.

MOST-WATCHED PRIMETIME TELECASTS OF 2016, ADULTS 18-49

The top 100 broadcast and cable primetime telecasts in 2016, overall by 18-49 (“most recent” data, which includes Live+7 DVR and VOD data):

RANK SHOW & NETWORK ADULT 18-49 VIEWERS

(RATING)

AIRDATE 1 Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers CBS 48.1 million (38.0) 2/7/2016 2 World Series Game 7: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians Fox

16.3 million (12.7) 11/2/2016

3 NBA Finals Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC 14.4 million (11.4) 6/19/2016

4 The Oscars ABC 13.8 million (10.9) 2/22/2015

5 The Walking Dead (701: “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be”) AMC 13.7 million (10.6) 10/23/2016

6 NFC Divisional Playoff: Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers NBC

13.5 million (10.7) 1/16/2016 7 Summer Olympics Tuesday Prime 1 NBC

13.3 million (10.5) 8/9/2016

8 AFC Wildcard Playoff:Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals CBS 12.8 million (10.1) 1/9/2016

9 The Walking Dead (609: “No Way Out”) AMC 12.7 million (10.0) 2/14/2016 10 The Walking Dead (610: “The Next World”) AMC 12.4 million (9.7) 2/21/2016 11 The Walking Dead (616: “Last Day on Earth”) AMC 12.2 million (9.6) 4/3/2016 12 (tie) NFL Season Kickoff: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers NBC 12.1 million (9.5) 9/8/2016 Summer Olympics Thursday Prime 1 NBC 12.1 million (9.6) 8/11/16 Summer Olympics Sunday Prime 1 NBC 12.1 million (9.5) 8/7/2016 15 The Walking Dead (612: “Not Tomorrow Yet”) AMC 11.8 million (9.3) 3/6/2016 16 The Walking Dead (611: “Knots Untie”) AMC 11.7 million (9.2) 2/28/2016

17 (tie) The Walking Dead (702: “The Well”) AMC 11.5 million (8.9) 10/30/2016 The Walking Dead (614: “Twice As Far”) AMC 11.5 million (9.0) 3/20/2016 19 (tie) NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NBC 11.2 million (8.7) 12/11/2016 Summer Olympics Monday Prime 1 NBC 11.2 million (8.8) 8/8/2016 21 The Walking Dead (615: “East”) AMC 11.1 million (8.7) 3/27/2016

22 The Walking Dead (703: “The Cell”) AMC 11.0 million (8.5) 11/6/2016

23 (tie) The Walking Dead (613: “The Same Boat”) AMC 10.9 million (8.6) 3/13/2016 NFL Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals NBC 10.9 million (8.5) 9/11/2016 25 NFL Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NBC 10.6 million (8.2) 9/18/2016

26 (tie) The X-Files (premiere) Fox 10.5 million (8.3) 1/24/2016 College Football Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson ESPN 10.5 million (8.3) 1/11/2016 The Walking Dead (704: “Service”) AMC 10.5 million (8.1) 11/13/2016 29 Grammy Awards CBS 10.4 million (8.2) 2/15/2016

30 (tie) Summer Olympics Sunday Prime 2 NBC 10.2 million (8.1) 8/14/2016 The Walking Dead (705: “Go Getters”) AMC 10.2 million (7.9) 11/20/2016 32 (tie) NFL Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NBC 10.1 million (7.9) 1/3/2016 Summer Olympics Wednesday Prime 1 NBC 10.1 million (7.9) 8/10/2016

34 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies NBC 10.0 million (7.9) 8/5/2016

35 (tie) NFL Sunday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots NBC 9.9 million (7.7) 11/13/2016 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (post-Super Bowl) CBS 9.9 million (7.8) 2/7/2016

The Walking Dead (707: “Sing Me a Song”) AMC 9.9 million (7.6) 12/4/2016

38 NBA Finals Game 6: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC 9.8 million (7.8) 6/16/2016

39 (tie) NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears NBC 9.7 million (7.6) 9/25/2016 NBA Finals Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC 9.7 million (7.6) 6/13/2016 41 The Walking Dead (708: “Hearts Still Beating”) AMC 9.6 million (7.4) 12/11/2016

42 The Walking Dead (706: “Swear”) AMC 9.4 million (7.3) 11/27/2016

43 NBA Finals Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC 9.3 million (7.4) 6/2/2016

44 Summer Olympics Monday Prime 2 NBC 9.1 million (7.2) 8/15/2016

45 (tie) Summer Olympics Tuesday Prime 2 NBC 8.9 million (7.1) 8/16/2016 NFL Thursday Special: Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NBC 8.9 million (6.9) 11/24/2016 47 (tie) Summer Olympics Saturday Prime 2 NBC 8.8 million (6.9) 8/13/2016 Thursday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings NBC/NFL Network 8.8 million (6.8) 12/1/2016 49 World Series Game 5: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians Fox 8.7 million (6.7) 10/30/2016

50 NFL Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs NBC 8.6 million (6.7) 10/2/2016

51 (tie) NFL Sunday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders NBC 8.5 million (6.6) 11/6/2016 World Series Game 6: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians Fox 8.5 million (6.6) 11/1/2016 53 (tie) NFL Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys NBC 8.4 million (6.5) 10/30/2016 Summer Olympics Friday Prime 1 NBC 8.4 million (6.6) 8/12/2016 55 (tie) NBA Finals Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC 8.3 million (6.6) 6/5/2016 Empire (211: “Death Will Have Its Day”) Fox 8.3 million (6.5) 3/30/2016 57 NBA Playoffs: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors TNT 8.2 million (6.4) 5/30/2016

58 NFL Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos NBC 8.0 million (6.2) 11/27/2016

59 (tie) Empire (212: “A Rose By Any Other Name”) Fox 7.9 million (6.3) 4/6/2016 NFL Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins NBC 7.9 million (6.2) 11/20/2016 Summer Olympics Thursday Prime 2 NBC 7.9 million (6.2) 8/18/2016 62 (tie) NBA Finals Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC 7.8 million (6.2) 6/8/2016 NFL Sunday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks NBC 7.8 million (6.1) 12/4/2016 NFL Thursday Night Football: Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots CBS/NFL Network 7.8 million (6.1) 9/22/2016 Summer Olympics Saturday Prime 2 NBC 7.8 million (6.1) 8/6/2016 66 (tie) NBA Finals Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC 7.7 million (6.1) 6/10/2016 NFL Sunday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals NBC 7.7 million (6.0) 10/23/2016 The Big Bang Theory (915: “The Valentino Submergence”) CBS 7.7 million (6.1) 2/11/2016 69 (tie) Empire (301: “Light in Darkness”) Fox 7.6 million (5.9) 9/21/2016 Summer Olympics Wednesday Prime 2 NBC 7.6 million (6.0) 8/17/2016 Live from the Red Carpet 3 ABC 7.6 million (6.0) 2/28/2016 NFL Sunday Night Football: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers NBC 7.6 million (5.9) 10/9/2016 73 (tie) Game of Thrones (60: “The Winds of Winter) HBO 7.5 million (5.9) 6/26/2016 Empire (218: “Past is Prologue”) Fox 7.5 million (6.0) 5/18/2016 The Big Bang Theory (913: “The Empathy Optimization”) CBS 7.5 million (5.9) 1/14/2016 The Big Bang Theory (914: “The Meemaw Materialization”) CBS 7.5 million (5.9) 2/4/2016 The Big Bang Theory (1001: “The Conjugal Conjecture”) CBS 7.5 million (5.8) 9/19/2016 78 (tie) The Big Bang Theory (917: “The Celebration Experimentation”) CBS 7.4 million (5.9) 2/25/2016 The Big Bang Theory (912: “The Sales Call Sublimination”) CBS 7.4 million (5.9) 1/7/2016 Empire (217: “Rise by Sin”) Fox 7.4 million (5.8) 5/11/2016 81 (tie) Election Night in America (10 p.m.) CNN 7.3 million (5.7) 11/8/2016 The Big Bang Theory (916: “The Positive Negative Reaction”) CBS 7.3 million (5.7) 2/18/2016 Golden Globe Awards NBC 7.3 million (5.7) 1/10/2016 84 (tie) NFL Thursday Night Football: Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs NBC/NFL Network 7.2 million (5.6) 12/8/2016 The Big Bang Theory (1002: “The Military Miniaturization”) CBS 7.2 million (5.6) 9/26/2016 Empire (213: “The Tameness of a Wolf”) Fox 7.2 million (5.7) 4/13/2016 Empire (214: “Time Shall Unfold”) Fox 7.2 million (5.7) 4/20/2016 Empire (215: “More Than Kin”) Fox 7.2 million (5.7) 4/27/2016 Summer Olympics Friday Prime 2 NBC 7.2 million (5.7) 8/19/2016 Empire (302: “Sin That Amends”) Fox 7.2 million (5.6) 9/28/2016 World Series Game 1: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians Fox 7.2 million (5.6) 10/25/2016 92 (tie) College Football Playoffs Semi-Final: Michigan State vs. Alabama ESPN 7.1 million (5.5) 12/31/2015 Grease: Live Fox 7.1 million (5.6) 1/31/2016 94 (tie) The Big Bang Theory (1004: “The Cohabitation Experimentation”) CBS 7.0 million (5.4) 10/10/2016 NFL Thursday Night Football: New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills CBS/NFL Network 7.0 million (5.4) 9/15/2016 Game of Thrones (59: “Battle of the Bastards”) HBO 7.0 million (5.5) 6/19/2016 97 (tie) Election Night in America (9 p.m.) CNN 6.9 million (5.4) 11/8/2016 Game of Thrones (58: “No One”) HBO 6.9 million (5.4) 6/12/2016 The Big Bang Theory (924: “The Convergence Convergence”) CBS 6.9 million (5.5) 5/12/2016 The Big Bang Theory (919: “The Solder Excursion Diversion”) CBS 6.9 million (5.5) 3/31/2016 The Big Bang Theory (1003: “The Dependence Transcendence”) CBS 6.9 million (5.4) 10/3/2016 The Big Bang Theory (918: “The Application Deterioration”) CBS 6.9 million (5.5) 3/10/2016 The Big Bang Theory (1008: “The Brain Bowl Incubation”) CBS 6.9 million (5.5) 11/10/2016 Empire (216: “The Lyon Who Cried Wolf”) Fox 6.9 million (5.4) 5/4/2016

Source: Nielsen. All telecasts, most current ratings, excluding pre/post game sports (12/28/15-12/18/16)

MOST-WATCHED PRIMETIME TELECASTS OF 2016, TOTAL VIEWERS

The top 25 broadcast and cable telecasts in 2016, overall by total viewers (“most recent” data, which includes Live+7 DVR and VOD data):

RANK SHOW & NETWORK TOTAL VIEWERS AIRDATE 1 Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers CBS 112,576,000 2/7/2016 2 World Series Game 7: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians Fox

40,267,000 11/2/2016

3 The Oscars ABC 35,661,000 2/28/2016

4 Summer Olympics Tuesday Prime 1 NBC 35,003,000 8/9/2016

5 NFC Divisional Playoff: Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers NBC 33,954,000 1/16/2016

6 Summer Olympics Thursday Prime 1 NBC 32,665,000 8/11/2016

7 AFC Wildcard Playoff:Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals CBS

31,371,000 1/9/2016 8 NBA Finals Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC

31,289,000 6/19/2016

9 Summer Olympics Sunday Prime 1 NBC 30,996,000 8/7/2016

10 Summer Olympics Monday Prime 1 NBC 29,507,000 8/8/2016 11 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies NBC 27,625,000 8/5/2016

12 Summer Olympics Sunday Prime 2 NBC 27,348,000 8/14/2016

13 Summer Olympics Wednesday Prime 1 NBC 27,055,000 8/10/2016

14 NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NBC 26,655,000 12/11/2016

15 Grammy Awards CBS 26,577,000 2/15/2016

16 Summer Olympics Saturday Prime 2 NBC 26,090,000 8/13/2016

17 College Football Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson ESPN 25,871,000 1/11/2016

18 NFL Season Kickoff: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers NBC 25,411,000 9/8/2016

19 Summer Olympics Monday Prime 2 NBC 24,819,000 8/15/2016

20 Summer Olympics Tuesday Prime 2 NBC 24,817,000 8/16/2016

21 Summer Olympics Friday Prime 1 NBC 24,645,000 8/12/2016

22 NFL Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NBC 24,400,000 1/3/2016

23 World Series Game 5: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians Fox 23,706,000 10/30/2016

24 World Series Game 6: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians Fox 23,459,000 11/1/2016

25 NFL Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals NBC 23,209,000 9/11/2016



Source: Nielsen. All telecasts, most current ratings, excluding pre/post game sports (12/28/15-12/18/16)

