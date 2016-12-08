‘This Is Us’ Looks Like an Awards Darling, and That’s Absolutely Terrifying

The 2016 AFI Award selections have been released, and the 10 chosen TV shows (11 if you count “O.J. Made In America”) couldn’t be more fitting. Between Emmy winners “Game of Thrones” and “Veep,” plus newcomers like “Atlanta” and “The Crown,” this year’s crop of top television programs certainly ascribe to the AFI’s mandate: that each series be “culturally and artistically significant” to the year that was.
It’s important to note this stipulation, considering nowhere in the announcement does the word “best” come up. These aren’t arbitrary selections, but more of a systematic summary of 2016’s most “significant” shows. To meet the aforementioned criteria, each show needs to be culturally impactful — it would be pretty hard to argue mega-hits like “Stranger Things,” “The Night Of” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson” weren’t — as well as “artistically” relevant, like “The Americans” and “Better Call Saul.”
That leaves only one show on the list that doesn’t quite fit: “This Is Us.” While NBC’s new drama has certainly made its mark in the ratings — it’s earning higher viewership than its lead-in (“The Voice”) and consistently winning a tough time slot on Tuesdays — to put Dan Fogelman’s drama on the same list as some of the most critically heralded series of this decade is simply absurd.
Moreover, it’s dangerous.
We’ve made our feelings clear about the twist-dependent, tear-robbing, superficially emotional wasteland, but we’re not alone. Prominent critics at Time, Variety, Vox, and Slate have all come out against it, for various reasons. While the AFI gets a pass considering its specific stipulations (perhaps the cultural significance of “This Is Us” outweighed the artistic requisite, say, 90/10), the Writers Guild of America absolutely does not. Neither would the Hollywood Foreign Press Association if they hand over a Golden Globes Best Drama Series nomination on Monday.
What we’re seeing right now is a potential trend; a trend in motion with a terrifying endpoint that could lead to “This Is Us” entering not only the awards fray, but of using the back door into the Prestige TV Club and then edging out existing members. After landing two big nods in the same week from AFI and the WGA, the saccharine sob-fest could solidify itself as an awards contender with a strong showing at the Golden Globes.
And if it becomes an awards contender, it could reach an even larger audience than it already has. With an audience and awards cred, there could be no stopping it come Emmys season — and I will not live in a world where “This Is Us” gets more Emmy nominations than great series like “The Leftovers” (which looks more likely by the day) and, I hate to even think of it, “The Americans.”
Hasn’t 2016 been bad enough? Granted, “This Is Us” becoming a show people think merits placement anywhere near a “best of” list, be it at the awards or online, would rank fairly low on the egregious sins of this monstrous year, but we really don’t need another huge mistake, do we? Awards are supposed to hold shows to the highest standards, not cater to the whims of a more forgiving audience at home. Guilty pleasure TV has its place in the world, but these precious few slots offered up by the influential entities of our culture need to be reserved for those shows that are worthy, not overtaken by popular culture.
Comments
aspenlift
It’s dangerous?? Really? Stop overreacting and pretending like awards mean anything. They’re shallow as they come and have rarely gotten it right, so who cares?
I can’t stand you people. Art is subjective. I thought Manchester by the Sea SUCKED. It seemed to drag on slowly without purpose in an attempt to drag out the melodramatic, macabre nature of the peace. I get it. It’s supposed to be disturbing, but by the end of it, I feel I had gotten nowhere. I didn’t feel inspired nor did I feel moved in any direction. I felt that I could have gotten my laundry done if I had stayed home instead. BUT,critics everywhere are calling it movie of the year and it has an extremely high rating. So, do I whine about that and call them all crazy? NO. I simply state my perspective and openly accept those of others. No need to say their opinions or ratings are “dangerous.” Let it go. Write something you like instead of bashing something you don’t. That’s what I’m doing. Hopefully I’ll make Sundance next year :)
OMG get over yourself.
“entering not only the awards fray, but of using the back door into the Prestige TV Club and then edging out existing members”. THIS IS RIDICULOUS! While I thoroughly enjoy most of the other shows listed, This Is Us has been THE MOST enjoyable show for me this season. It is phenomenal and deserved to be recognized.
Mr. Travers is so pretentious!
“Dangerous” ???
Are you freaking serious? Get a little perspective, guy.
I’ve never seen the show in question, and it doesn’t sound like my cup of tea,but the fact that it’s watched by so many is the very definition of “culturally significant.” Something tells me this show is more insightful than what passes for much of the criticism on Indiewire these days.
This article is completely erroneous. It is what is wrong with the film/entertainment industry. Awards are a politically driven in Hollywood. After all, average people don’t know what is good. I have seen many much more worthy work go unnoticed and not the least bit impressed with award nominees and winners that are clearly there because of connections, power, and the ultimate dollar in Hollywood. Oh let’s not forget the white old hollywood that dictates what is good. Pulease…… give me a break. Your a dying breed. This Is Us is an amazing show. Completely worthy. I’m sorry, who are you?
Wow, this writer will not live in this world if this show gets many Emmy nominations. That’s kind of sad, to think.
And what’s the criteria for what’s considered ‘prominent critics’?
My point is , who cares about this strategy of award shows. Talk about the movies or shows themselves. What makes them work,nor not work.
These articles are like ‘entertainment tonight’.
Is this awards season satire?
Good to see some sound comments to the high school /TMZ level writing of Ben Travers.
Ben- You need to get a life,not sure film is your thing.
Your article is not intelligent literary criticism. In general, indiewire should read a lot of Cahiers du Cinema to see what real film criticism is.
Btw, don’t try to ‘credentialize’ your story , by saying a whole bunch of ‘prominent critics’ said so,too.
I love film, which is why I got on indiewire, but most of your writers are quite disappointing. Travers is at the same level as anne thompson, who can only talk about oscars and other awards shows.
This is not talking about film, talking about award shows is trash journalism.
Mr Travers…get a grip man!! This is entertainment we’re taking about not a world war! Dangerous!? Lol!! This show highlights problems people battle with every day and THAT is why it is a winner!
Seriously. Please explain what cultural and artistic impact “Stranger Things” had? That was just a pop culture phenomenon. THis is Us has deeply culturally significant messages and moments.
In a time when things are genuinely dangerous given our new president elect, and everything else wrong going on, it’s no wonder people in red states see us living in a friggin’ bubble. I mean, come on…Dangerous?
Okay… I wanted to agree with you, but you didn’t really say ANYTHING. You didn’t point out why it’s such a terrible show, or why it’s dangerous. If you want readers to agree you need to give insight into what is so wrong, otherwise it just sounds hateful.
WHAT THE ACTUAL….seriously?! Are you kidding me?! How hateful can you be to post this and how much of a snob to actually believe in what you write – one figures you must, if you did -. OMG, this cute, little show, is threating to force you to watch it?! There;s a place for everything on TV and trust me when I say – because you know – critics don’t make shows, people do. The Leftovers is OK at most to me and The Americans bore me to death. Oh, yes, I watch this is us, I see its flaws but I do enjoy it. Clearly, my critique sense is kaput! But then, I enjoyed Mad Men and other highly acclaimed show. What am I?!?! Someone you can’t understand apparently – aka not a snob, hater and whatever else you are.
That’s rant for your friends not for publishing on here. It has taken indiewire from top notch to just top for me.
I’ve never watched This Is Us, but thanks, now I will make a point to do so. I’d like my favourite shows to be nominated for stuff too, but if it comes January and This Is Us wins best Drama over Game of Thrones I will remember this article and laugh.
This is what you get when you search “click bait” on the dictionary. And we all fell for it. Also, this ridiculous “article” treats the freaking Golden Globes as some sort of prestige organization that apparently has never nominated and awarded crap that is much worse than This is Us. Apparently Mr Travers has never seen the type of freshman shows that usually get nominated here.
I love “This is us”… I hope it gets ALL the awards :)
Excellent writing, good actors, full of surprises and most importantly – able to evoke the emotions. I think it deserves all the buzz and recognition! What is terrifying is to read a reaction like this. It’s something new and fresh compared to most of the list… And on the contrary, to what you preach here – we should cherish that new good shows come around, that capture viewers so fast.
You know what is actually terrifying. How absolutely dangerous this privileged white (likely gay) man’s rhetoric actually is in a time when some of his actual rights are at issue. This show brings diversity, in all forms into the living rooms of Americans weekly and brings about conversation and dialogue into issues that are difficult to discuss with our children and family. Yes, the show has its flaws but humanity is flawed. America needs a bit of hope and love right now and This is Us brings that every Tuesday at 9 PM PST.
Please get over yourself and maybe retire as a critic because not only was this article offensive, it was absolutely atrocious writing. I sincerely hope you were not paid to write this piece of absolute opinion with very little backing beyond the stick that is currently shoved up your privileged bum.
LOL. I think everyone’s a little bit right here. Ben, you’re right in that “This is Us” is a schmaltz-fest and that giving it an award or even a nomination for its merit as a dramatic piece of art would in bad taste. But we should all know by now that awards, especially entertainment awards, have nothing to do with good or bad taste.
I get it. People love the show “This is Us”. They respond to it. They watch it every week. Heck, I love it. I am addicted. “This is Us” reminds me of “Thirysomething” in how it touches its audience. Perhaps Ken Olin as executive producer has something to do with that. Still, I would rather see “The Americans” win those awards instead – at least at this point in time.
Mr. Travers, did you finish High School or did your Daddy just get you this gig as a so called writer???
This is a pathetic piece. The show has been overwhelmingly lauded by critics – 92% rotten tomatoes. And it’s the #1 drama now on television. Seems like you are unable to get in touch with your feelings? This show my as struck a chord with people in this country. It’s a rare feat, and is deserving of every bit of recognition.
This isn’t a review. It’s opinion without substantiation. There’s no discussion of what makes the show a “schmaltz-fest” vs. emotionally complicated. It doesn’t say why it’s dangerous for a show that’s a lighter drama than the others mentioned is dangerous. Is “This Is Us” world-shaking in its examination of humanity? No. It’s just diverse, about good people trying to care about each other. The Americans and the Leftovers are both very dark. Is only dark cool? I believe real criticism isn’t about preference and mockery, but real examination of the elements of production. We need better journalism in all categories…this is way too much like biased election coverage in which name calling and hype replace substance.
Wow this is incredibly low class. This show deserves to run the board. Extremely well written show with excellent twists and fantastic acting.