Tom Hardy Reveals He Must Get a ‘Sh*tty’ Leonardo DiCaprio Tattoo After a Losing Bet About ‘The Revenant’

"Leo knows everything" is the phrase he must get tattooed.

“The Revenant” was one of the best films of 2015, earning 12 Oscar nominations and winning three Academy Awards, including best director for Alejandro G. Iñárritu and best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Tom Hardy, who co-starred as John Fitzgerald, also received a nomination for his gritty performance. The actor revealed in an interview with Esquire that he didn’t believe he would get acknowledged by the Academy, even when DiCaprio was convinced he would. That was when Hardy decided to bet a tattoo of “the winner’s choosing” that he wouldn’t be nominated.

“[DiCaprio] wrote, in this really shitty handwriting: ‘Leo knows everything,’” he explained. “Ha! I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get it done, but you have to write it properly.’” Hardy, of course, did nab the nomination for best supporting actor.

“I haven’t got it yet,” he said, “because it sucks.”

READ MORE: Tom Hardy to Star as Al Capone in Josh Trank’s ‘Fonzo’

Hardy will next star in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” and is also set to portray Al Capone in Josh Trank’s “Fonzo.” The actor expressed his interest in continuing to take on dark roles that he’s familiar with and “go deeper in that study.”

“There’s a part of me that wants to do different stuff,” he said. “But there’s a part of me that goes: do you know what? I want to carry on playing gangsters because every time you go a little bit deeper in that study. Why switch it up and be rice-paper thin? ‘Oh, he’s good because he’s doing a musical now!’ You know what I mean? It’s like, ‘Look at me! I’m trying to please people!'”

“I enjoy the nuttery in my work. So that’s probably why when somebody goes, ‘Do you want to play another loony?’ I go, ‘Yeah, I would actually, yeah,’” he added.

Hardy’s new series, “Taboo,” premieres January 10 on FX.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.