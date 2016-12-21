‘Travelers’ Trailer: Mind-Bending Eric McCormack Sci-Fi Drama Brings Mystery to Netflix

The time-traveling series debuts Friday, December 23.

Back in April, Netflix picked up the time-traveling sci-fi series, “Travelers,” starring Eric McCormack. The show debuted on the Canadian TV channel Showcase in October and is now finally making its way to the streaming service. Ahead of its premiere this Friday, Netflix has unleashed the first official trailer.

“Travelers” is set hundreds of years from now when the last surviving humans discover the means of sending consciousness back through time, directly into people in the 21st century. Led by FBI Special Agent Grant MacLaren (McCormack), these “travelers” take on the bodies of random people and work together to save humanity from a terrible future. Mackenzie Porter, Patrick Gilmore, Jared Paul Abrahamson, Nesta Marlee Cooper, and Reilly Dolman co-star.

McCormack previously told TV Insider that his character and the others don’t actually look like themselves in the future, “We’ll get a sense of who we are, but not what we look like,” he explained. “The Travelers are here like soldiers, and like soldiers, you don’t fraternize. You have a mission. But it’s very hard when part of your mission is to live someone else’s life complete with kids’ birthday parties and whatever else they have to do. So, it’s a real interesting mix that way.”

The series is created and written by Brad Wright, co-creator of “Stargate SG-1,” and produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment Inc., in association with Showcase and Netflix. The pilot episode was directed by Nick Hurrah.

“Travelers” debuts Friday, December 23. Check out the trailer below.

