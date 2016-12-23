Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Release New Nine Inch Nails EP ‘Not the Actual Events’ — Listen

This is Nine Inch Nails' first release since the studio album "Hesitation Marks" in 2013.

Though Trent Reznor is best known as the producer, singer, songwriter and instrumentalist of the industrial rock group Nine Inch Nails, in recent years he’s received quite a bit of attention for his film score work with Atticus Ross. The duo have scored the last three David Fincher films — “The Social Network,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Gone Girl.” They won an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Score in 2010. Now, Ross has officially joined Nine Inch Nails and the group has released a new EP, their first release since the group’s last album “Hesitation Marks” in 2013. Listen to it below via Apple Music.

Since 1989, Nine Inch Nails has released eight studio albums, including such acclaimed work as “Pretty Hate Machine,” “Downward Spiral” and “Year Zero.” The group has been nominated for 13 Grammys and has won two. Reznor and Ross have another grew How to Destroy Angels that has released two EPs and one studio album entitled “Welcome Oblivion.”

Recently, Reznor and Ross scored two other films: Peter Berg’s “Patriot’s Day,” about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the subsequent terrorist manhunt, and the documentary “Before the Flood” about the damaging effects of climate change, directed by Fisher Stevens and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

