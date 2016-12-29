‘Trial & Error’ Trailer: John Lithgow Is a Prime Murder Suspect in New NBC Mockumentary

It’s “the People v. Larry Henderson.”

John Lithgow returns to primetime television in a new crime mockumentary for NBC, “Trial & Error.” The network released the first promo which tells the story of “the People v. Larry Henderson.”

Created by Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller, the half-hour comedy follows Josh Segal (Nicholas D’Agosto), a bright-eyed New York lawyer who goes to a small Southern town to defend the eccentric poetry professor, Larry Henderson (Lithgow), accused of the bizarre murder of his wife.

The trailer begins with a recording of a phone call between Henderson and the police, who he dials after he finds his dead wife. The call gets interrupted by a second caller, which happens to be the cable company he’s “been waiting for all day.”

The cast is rounded out by Steven Boyer, Sherri Shepherd, Jayma Mays and Krysta Rodriguez.

READ MORE: The Best Films, TV Shows and More of 2016, According to IndieWire’s Staff

Lithgow recently received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Winston Churchill in “The Crown.” He was last seen opposite Jessica Chastain in “Sloane” and in Gavin O’Connor’s “The Accountant.” His next big screen role is in Miguel Arteta’s comedy “Beatriz at Dinner,” which also stars Salma Hayek, Chloë Sevigny and Connie Britton.

“Trial & Error” premieres March 7 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC. Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.