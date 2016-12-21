‘Trollhunters’ Clip: Anton Yelchin Discovers His New Powers in Guillermo del Toro’s Animated Series

The Dreamworks Animation and Netflix series premieres globally on December 23.

Guillermo del Toro’s animated DreamWorks and Netflix series “Trollhunters” will take viewers of all ages on an epic adventure involving new magical creatures. Premiering worldwide December 23, the series follows an ordinary teenager Jim Lake Jr., voiced by the late Anton Yelchin, who inadvertently discovers an extraordinary secret civilization of mighty trolls beneath his small town of Arcadia.

Ahead of its debut, IndieWire has an exclusive new clip of the upcoming animated series. The one-minute video introduces viewers to Jim and his discovery of the mystical amulet that gives him exciting new powers.

The 26 episode-series also features Charlie Saxton as the voice of Toby, Jim’s best friend, Kelsey Grammer as troll Blinky, Ron Perlman as the sinister troll Bulsar, as well as the voices of Amy Landecker, Fred Tatasciore, and Steven Yeun, among others.

The first two episode were exclusively screened at New York Comic Con, as well as the first trailer. The series is one of Yelchin’s last projects before he tragically passed away in June. “We went through great pains to ensure that his voice is preserved for the series,” del Toro told Entertainment Weekly. “He was so passionate about it, and he had so much fun doing this.”

Check out the exclusive clip below.

