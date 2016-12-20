Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Wouldn’t Hesitate’ to Return to ‘True Detective’ Season 3

The actor would be open to doing Season 3 if it "was written well."

Matthew McConaughey still has a very special place for his “True Detective” character, Rustin “Rust” Cohle. The actor had previously stated that he missed the role and “was a happy man” when he made the miniseries. Stopping by “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday, the conversation once again turned to the hit HBO show and if he’s still interested in portraying Rust.

“You essentially said you wanted to play Rust Cohle when you saw the script,” Eisen told McConaughey. “You were originally going to go for the part of Marty (Woody Harrelson’s character) and then you were like, ‘This guy Rustin Cohle really speaks to me’.”

The actor agreed, and then Eisen asked if Season 3 was in the works.

“I hear that all the time now,” said McConaughey. “‘You said you were going to do Season 3. When is it coming?’”

“The ball’s not advanced at all. I’ve talked to the creator Nic Pizzolatto who’s taking a little break from it,” McConaughey explained. “But again, if that thing was written well and it came up again, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second.” Adding, “I’m open to it for sure.”

The first season of the acclaimed series earned McConaughey an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series. Though without him and Harrelson, the second season was negatively received and became a parody of itself. It’s become unclear if a Season 3 would happen following negative reviews and talks of Pizzolatto talking on a new project.

Watch McConaughey’s interview below.

