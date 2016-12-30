R.I.P. 2016: Remembering the Dead TV Characters We’ll Miss the Most

Since "Game of Thrones" offed its biggest star, TV has seen more and more prominent character deaths come to pass. These 2016 figures will be missed.

TV deaths aren’t always permanent. Many shows have hoodwinked us for a few episodes or a few seasons, making us think a character has died only to later revive them in shocking fashion. But a loss, no matter how long, is still a loss, and deaths should be mourned accordingly — like a living funeral or a goodbye party.

READ MORE: The 17 Netflix Original Series To Be Excited About in 2017

To that end, IndieWire has paid homage to the most painful character deaths of 2016. Some may come back. (We hope.) Others may not. Still others are definitely gone. But what we can assure you is that each and every fictional character in the gallery above is worth remembering. They left their mark on TV. They were crucial to their programs. They were purposeful, believable, and beloved characters.

What more could an audience ask for?

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for a direct link) to reflect on the greatest fictional losses of 2016, from shows known for killing off their characters — like “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” and “The Walking Dead” — to those that rarely cut a key player, like “Archer,” “BoJack Horseman,” and “Veep.”

READ MORE: 35 Directors Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2016

Also, in case it’s not clear from the headline and above explanation, there will be spoilers within this post. If you’re worried of being spoiled for certain shows, simply click through to the next image. Only the series’ title is listed in bold — to help avoid unwanted information — so you should be relatively safe throughout.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.