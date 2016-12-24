Vin Diesel Harasses Female Interviewer, Calls Her ‘So Beautiful’ – Watch Uncomfortable Video

The actor made the interviewer uncomfortable with unwanted sexual advances.

Vin Diesel was just too fast, too furious and too aggressive in a new interview with Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira. During a press tour for his new film, “xXX: Return of Xander Cage,” the actor made Moreira visibly uncomfortable with unwanted sexual advances, repeatedly flirting with her, calling her “beautiful,” “sexy,” and interrupting her interview.

The video, which was posted on Facebook and her YouTube page, begins with the two talking about Diesel’s role in “Saving Private Ryan,” when he abruptly stops and comments on her physical appearance.

“God, you’re so beautiful,” the actor says. “God, she’s so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview?”

Moreira laughs and tries to return the conversation to Diesel, yet he continues by asking her to lunch and saying “My God, I lover her!”

READ MORE: ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Trailer: Vin Diesel Brings Another Franchise Back from the Dead

She then attempts to bring the interview back on track, commenting on their shared love for “Dungeons and Dragons.” Diesel, on the other hand, continues to talk about her looks.

“I’m anything like you because I love you,” Diesel replied, making things more uncomfortable. “Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is. You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I’m looking at such beauty? She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer!”

READ MORE: ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Trailer: Charlize Theron Enters the Fray — Watch

Her last attempt to refocus the interview wasn’t successful either, as Diesel pointed out that she was “too sexy” to continue and even got up and crawled to her.

When Moreira uploaded the video she stated how uncomfortable the interview was for her and didn’t know how to react.

“He began to hit on me in the middle of the interview, say that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it. I was laughing, completely uncomfortable. I was not sure what to do,” she said in Portuguese, according to a translation from Variety. “I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.