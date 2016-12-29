Vote for December Project of the Month: Will It Be ‘Door County, ‘Brooklyn/Alaska’ or ‘We Believe in Dinosaurs’?

Cast your vote for your favorite.

The project which receives the most votes for Project of the Month will get a reported feature story about their project on IndieWire. From there, they will be in the running for Project of the Year.

Below are the three projects up for the prize. Click on the film title to learn more about each project (descriptions courtesy of the filmmakers):

Door County: A neo-noir film with mythological undertones, about a young woman who searches for her father’s murderer with the help of a mysterious man from the distant past.

Brooklyn/Alaska: A coming-of-age documentary that follows teenage boys as they leave behind complicated home lives in Brooklyn for an epic and challenging adventure in the Alaskan wilderness.

We Believe in Dinosaurs: Shot over the course of three years, “We Believe In Dinosaurs” follows the re-building of Noah’s Ark from blueprints to opening day and tells the story of the unsettling and uniquely American conflict between science and religion.

Voting will end Thursday, January 5 at 6 p.m. ET.







Got a project that you’d like to be featured? Submit to Project of the Day!