Vote for November Project of the Month: Will It Be ‘Gunhand, ‘Crises: A Berlin Trilogy,’ ‘Tightly Wound,’ ‘she’ or ‘Netizens’?

The project which receives the most votes for Project of the Month will get a reported feature story about their project on Indiewire. From there, they will be in the running for Project of the Year.

Below are the four projects up for the prize. Click on the film title to learn more about each project (descriptions courtesy of the filmmakers):

Gunhand: America, 1871, “Lightning” Joe Ledbetter was once a notorious “Gun For Hire.” After marrying he gave up his life of violence, but when a vicious mining company looks to steal their land, Ledbetter must break his oath or pack up and leave.

Crises: A Berlin Trilogy: A group of renegades living in Berlin struggle to make it as artists while staying true to themselves in a society of which they want to be free.

Tightly Wound: A woman recounts her experience living with chronic pelvic pain – how health professionals have failed her, men have rejected her, and shame, anger, and hatred have plagued her body.

she: A contemporary story of sisterhood and self-love, “she” is about a woman in her 30s, coming out of a relationship, designing a new life from scratch and facing the possibility of a future as a single person.

Netizens: Follows targets of cyber harassment, along with lawyers, advocates, and policymakers, as they confront digital abuse and strive for equality and justice online. These powerful stories show how harassment presents significant barriers to women’s equal access to education, employment and expression.

Voting will end Wednesday, December 21 at 6 p.m. ET.







