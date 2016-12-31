‘Will and Grace’ Revival: Co-Star Leslie Jordan Says NBC Has Ordered 10 New Episodes

NBC has yet to confirm the news.

If you needed yet another reminder that we’re living in the revival era, here’s one: “Will & Grace” will be joining the likes of “Gilmore Girls” and “The X-Files,” as NBC is said to have ordered 10 more episodes of the sitcom starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. Not joining them, unfortunately, will be Debbie Reynolds, who played Messing’s mother on the long-running show and died earlier this week at the age of 84.

READ MORE: ‘Will & Grace’ Stars Reunite to Debate Clinton vs. Trump in New Web Short

The news has yet to be confirmed by NBC. It comes from Leslie Jordan, who said during a radio interview with San Diego’s KPBS station that “It’s back. Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.” The main quartet was most recently seen during an election video in which Messing, McCormack, Mullally and Hayes endorsed Hillary Clinton’s bid for the presidency.

READ MORE: R.I.P. 2016: Remembering the Dead TV Characters We’ll Miss the Most

“Will & Grace” originally ran between 1998 and 2006, airing 194 episodes over eight seasons. It has been recognized for its portrayal of gay characters, namely those played by McCormack and Hayes; during a 2012 “Meet the Press” interview, Vice President Joe Biden said the show “did more to educate the American public than almost anything anybody has ever done. People fear that which is different. Now they’re beginning to understand.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.