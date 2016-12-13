‘Workaholics’ Season 7 Trailer: All Good Things Must Come to an End

The comedy's final season begins next month.

Good news, “Workaholics” fans: the show returns for its seventh season next month. Bad news, “Workaholics” fans: this is also its last season. Comedy Central has released the trailer the comedy’s swan song, which will include Nina Dobrev and Dennis Quaid as guest stars. Watch the trailer below.

“How do I say goodbye?” asks the solemn song accompanying a montage of the main trio’s over-the-top antics; said triumvirate consists of Adam (Adam DeVine), Blake (Blake Anderson) and ‘Ders (Anders Holm), three slackers whose days at TelAmeriCorp will soon come to an end. One imagines they won’t rage, rage against the dying of the light so much as greet it with a shrug.

Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe, Erik Griffin and Kyle Newacheck (who also created and directs much of the series) co-star in “Workaholics,” which first premiered in 2011. The 10-episode final season begins Wednesday, January 11 on Comedy Central.