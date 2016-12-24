The Best Yule Log Videos For Holiday Parties: Nick Offerman, Darth Vader and More – Watch

Forget the traditional Yule log, these are even better.

This Christmas, forget the traditional Yule log and start a brand new holiday tradition with an updated version of the crackling fire. We browsed the internet to gather some the most unique videos to get you into the holiday spirit.

We’ve got something for everyone, including Nick Offerman fans, “Deapool” enthusiasts, cat and dog lovers, “Star Wars” junkies and more. Enjoy the videos while sitting on the couch with friends and family or just leave on in the background.

Among our favorite is Offerman sipping scotch while sitting on a comfortable chair and staring at us. The video runs for about 45 minutes, but a 10-hour version exists as well.

Bask in the warming glow of this five-hour Darth Vader yule log that begins with Luke Skywalker saying goodbye to his father.

Are you a fan of “Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott? Watch as the twin siblings, dressed in Christmas pajamas and sweaters, smile, wink, thumb wrestle and even try and seduce you in this hourlong video.

For jokester, we have “Deadpool’s” Wade Wilson leaving you a bag of burning feces at your doorstep, set to classic holiday music.

Enjoy the company of celebrity cat Lil Bub as she cozies up to the warm fire while sitting in her comfortable mini couch. Nobody can resist this little kitty napping, eating and lounging with her tongue out.

Dog lovers need not worry because we have you covered with this 53-minute yule log video featuring an adorable bulldog.

Video gamers, sit back and relax with the fifth annual “Minecraft” fireplace. The 2016 version is a great update from last year’s video, which didn’t include the windows and falling snow.

Marvel also got into the holiday spirit and released five superhero-themed yule log videos. The clips showcase Captain America’s Brooklyn apartment, Tony Stark’s Manhattan mansion, Ms. Marvel’s New Jersey residence, Thor’s Asgardian home, and the “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Milano spaceship. They also shared “close-up” versions, which you can check out on their YouTube page.

Additionally, Hulu also released a fun new video series called “Streaming Wonderland,” which they hope gets viewers in the spirit. Check out the yule log-inspired clips, here. Check out the teaser below.

And if you’d rather stick to the classic yule log, we also have you covered.

